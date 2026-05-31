Timber Temple - Cabin in Sirdal / Arkitekt Folstad Knut

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Text description provided by the architects. Tømmertempelet/Timber Temple sits on a sloping site in Sinnes, Sirdal — a mountain settlement in Agder, Norway. At the time of the project, readymade cabins in an artificially traditional style were being erected throughout the area. The cabin was designed in response: a contemporary reinterpretation of the heavy, sedimentary stacking of traditional Norwegian timber buildings — the stabbur and the loft — while maintaining a sharp, contemporary line.