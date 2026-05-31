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Timber Temple - Cabin in Sirdal / Arkitekt Folstad Knut

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Timber Temple - Cabin in Sirdal / Arkitekt Folstad Knut - Exterior PhotographyTimber Temple - Cabin in Sirdal / Arkitekt Folstad Knut - Exterior Photography, WoodTimber Temple - Cabin in Sirdal / Arkitekt Folstad Knut - Interior Photography, WoodTimber Temple - Cabin in Sirdal / Arkitekt Folstad Knut - Interior Photography, WoodTimber Temple - Cabin in Sirdal / Arkitekt Folstad Knut - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cabins & Lodges
Sinnes, Norway
  • Architects: Arkitekt Folstad Knut
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  106
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Knut Folstad
  • Lead Architects: Knut Folstad
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Timber Temple - Cabin in Sirdal / Arkitekt Folstad Knut - Exterior Photography
© Knut Folstad

Text description provided by the architects. Tømmertempelet/Timber Temple sits on a sloping site in Sinnes, Sirdal — a mountain settlement in Agder, Norway. At the time of the project, readymade cabins in an artificially traditional style were being erected throughout the area. The cabin was designed in response: a contemporary reinterpretation of the heavy, sedimentary stacking of traditional Norwegian timber buildings — the stabbur and the loft — while maintaining a sharp, contemporary line.

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Arkitekt Folstad Knut
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesNorway

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WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesNorway
Cite: "Timber Temple - Cabin in Sirdal / Arkitekt Folstad Knut" 31 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041705/timber-temple-cabin-in-sirdal-arkitekt-folstad-knut> ISSN 0719-8884

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