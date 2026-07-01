Country House / Teresa Borsoi Arquitetura

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Botucatu, Brazil
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Architects: Teresa Borsoi Arquitetura
- Area: 242 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Daniel Santo
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Lead Architect: Teresa Borsoi
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Botucatu
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project was designed for a couple with two children who wished to feel embraced by their home. The site is defined by the intense and unique nature of the Cerrado. Consequently, the layout was planned with minimal earthwork to preserve the surroundings and ensure a close connection with nature. Curves in both the vertical and horizontal planes bring character and warmth to the design.