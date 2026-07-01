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Country House / Teresa Borsoi Arquitetura

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Country House / Teresa Borsoi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Table, Shelving, ChairCountry House / Teresa Borsoi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Brick, Wood, ChairCountry House / Teresa Borsoi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodCountry House / Teresa Borsoi Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Brick, BeamCountry House / Teresa Borsoi Arquitetura - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Botucatu, Brazil
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Country House / Teresa Borsoi Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Brick, Garden, Balcony
© Daniel Santo

Text description provided by the architects. The project was designed for a couple with two children who wished to feel embraced by their home. The site is defined by the intense and unique nature of the Cerrado. Consequently, the layout was planned with minimal earthwork to preserve the surroundings and ensure a close connection with nature. Curves in both the vertical and horizontal planes bring character and warmth to the design.

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Teresa Borsoi Arquitetura
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Cite: "Country House / Teresa Borsoi Arquitetura" [Casa de Campo / Teresa Borsoi Arquitetura] 01 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041694/country-house-teresa-borsoi-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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