House of Sculpture / Sabella Arquitetura

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in Quinta da Baroneza, in Bragança Paulista (SP), Casa Escultura was designed by Sabella Arquitetura, with interiors and art consulting signed by Roberta Bussab and landscaping by Alex Hanazaki. With 1,200 m², the residence was conceived for leisure moments on weekends, and to host family gatherings, fostering relationships among different generations over time.