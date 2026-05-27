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House of Sculpture / Sabella Arquitetura

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House of Sculpture / Sabella Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living RoomHouse of Sculpture / Sabella Arquitetura - Image 3 of 32House of Sculpture / Sabella Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting, GlassHouse of Sculpture / Sabella Arquitetura - Image 5 of 32House of Sculpture / Sabella Arquitetura - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Quinta da Baronesa, Brazil
  • Architects: Sabella Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Lead Architect: Frederico Sabella
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House of Sculpture / Sabella Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Quinta da Baroneza, in Bragança Paulista (SP), Casa Escultura was designed by Sabella Arquitetura, with interiors and art consulting signed by Roberta Bussab and landscaping by Alex Hanazaki. With 1,200 m², the residence was conceived for leisure moments on weekends, and to host family gatherings, fostering relationships among different generations over time.

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Cite: "House of Sculpture / Sabella Arquitetura" [Casa da Escultura / Sabella Arquitetura] 27 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041686/house-of-sculpture-sabella-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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