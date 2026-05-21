Workers' House Renovation / Cecile Elicagaray Architecte

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Houses, Renovation • Anglet, France Architects: Cecile Elicagaray Architecte

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 120 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Emmy Martens

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Artemide , CE.SI. Ceramica , Ceràmica Ferres , Flos , Nychair , Pholc , Zuri , sammode

Category: Houses, Renovation

Lead Team: Cecile Elicagaray

Design Team: Cecile Elicagaray Architecte

City: Anglet

Country: France

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Text description provided by the architects. Nestled at the edge of the Pignada forest in Anglet, this house takes its name from the precious view it offers over the Pyrenean mountain range. The terraced house sits at the heart of a 1970s workers' neighbourhood, organised around a shared central square — a place of encounter and collective life.