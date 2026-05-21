Workers' House Renovation / Cecile Elicagaray Architecte

•
Anglet, France
-
Architects: Cecile Elicagaray Architecte
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Emmy Martens
-
Manufacturers: Artemide, CE.SI. Ceramica, Ceràmica Ferres, Flos, Nychair, Pholc, Zuri, sammode
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Lead Team: Cecile Elicagaray
- Design Team: Cecile Elicagaray Architecte
- City: Anglet
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled at the edge of the Pignada forest in Anglet, this house takes its name from the precious view it offers over the Pyrenean mountain range. The terraced house sits at the heart of a 1970s workers' neighbourhood, organised around a shared central square — a place of encounter and collective life.