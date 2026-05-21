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Workers' House Renovation / Cecile Elicagaray Architecte

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Workers' House Renovation / Cecile Elicagaray Architecte - Exterior Photography, Wood, ConcreteWorkers' House Renovation / Cecile Elicagaray Architecte - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Sofa, WoodWorkers' House Renovation / Cecile Elicagaray Architecte - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Sink, LightingWorkers' House Renovation / Cecile Elicagaray Architecte - Exterior Photography, BalconyWorkers' House Renovation / Cecile Elicagaray Architecte - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Renovation
Anglet, France
  • Architects: Cecile Elicagaray Architecte
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Emmy Martens
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Artemide, CE.SI. Ceramica, Ceràmica Ferres, Flos, Nychair, Pholc, Zuri, sammode
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Lead Team: Cecile Elicagaray
  • Design Team: Cecile Elicagaray Architecte
  • City: Anglet
  • Country: France
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Workers' House Renovation / Cecile Elicagaray Architecte - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Emmy Martens

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled at the edge of the Pignada forest in Anglet, this house takes its name from the precious view it offers over the Pyrenean mountain range. The terraced house sits at the heart of a 1970s workers' neighbourhood, organised around a shared central square — a place of encounter and collective life.

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Cecile Elicagaray Architecte
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance

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WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationFrance
Cite: "Workers' House Renovation / Cecile Elicagaray Architecte" 21 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041658/workers-house-renovation-cecile-elicagaray-architecte> ISSN 0719-8884

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