The Gable Villa / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

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Category: Houses

Lead Team: Alireza Taghaboni

Design Team: Homa Asadi, Ali Ghods, Sahar Javadi, Maziar Ghaseminia, Sattar Ganjalipoor, Gelare Geranseresht, Mehran Motamedi, Meysam Feizi, Farzad Farasat, Roja Azizzadeh, Parnian Nayyeri, Peyman Nozari, Mohammad Gholipour, Dorsa Sadeghi, Amir Taheripour, Asal Karami, Farnoosh Bahrami, Saba Salehi, Ehsan Ahani

Project Management: HRM Group

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Nasser Heidari, Masoud Ipchiler, Sarang Faraz (Concrete Consultant)

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Azmayesh Group

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Hadi Mostafavi

City: Royan

Country: Iran

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Text description provided by the architects. The Gable Villa emerges from a hybridization of an inclined structure—reminiscent of the region's traditional architecture—and an orthogonal framework. The project's structural system also informs the spatial organization (what we refer to as an economy of space), with the public areas located on the lower level, where greater height is required.