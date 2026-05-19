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The Gable Villa / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

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The Gable Villa / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Image 2 of 17The Gable Villa / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodThe Gable Villa / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Interior Photography, KitchenThe Gable Villa / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Exterior Photography, Garden, ConcreteThe Gable Villa / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Royan, Iran
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Alireza Taghaboni
  • Design Team: Homa Asadi, Ali Ghods, Sahar Javadi, Maziar Ghaseminia, Sattar Ganjalipoor, Gelare Geranseresht, Mehran Motamedi, Meysam Feizi, Farzad Farasat, Roja Azizzadeh, Parnian Nayyeri, Peyman Nozari, Mohammad Gholipour, Dorsa Sadeghi, Amir Taheripour, Asal Karami, Farnoosh Bahrami, Saba Salehi, Ehsan Ahani
  • Project Management: HRM Group
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Nasser Heidari, Masoud Ipchiler, Sarang Faraz (Concrete Consultant)
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Azmayesh Group
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Hadi Mostafavi
  • City: Royan
  • Country: Iran
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The Gable Villa / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni - Image 2 of 17
© Ehsan Ahani

Text description provided by the architects. The Gable Villa emerges from a hybridization of an inclined structure—reminiscent of the region's traditional architecture—and an orthogonal framework. The project's structural system also informs the spatial organization (what we refer to as an economy of space), with the public areas located on the lower level, where greater height is required.

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Cite: "The Gable Villa / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni" 19 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041652/the-gable-villa-next-office-alireza-taghaboni> ISSN 0719-8884

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