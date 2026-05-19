The Gable Villa / Next Office–Alireza Taghaboni

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Architects: NextOffice–Alireza Taghaboni
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ehsan Ahani
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Lead Architects: Alireza Taghaboni
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- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Alireza Taghaboni
- Design Team: Homa Asadi, Ali Ghods, Sahar Javadi, Maziar Ghaseminia, Sattar Ganjalipoor, Gelare Geranseresht, Mehran Motamedi, Meysam Feizi, Farzad Farasat, Roja Azizzadeh, Parnian Nayyeri, Peyman Nozari, Mohammad Gholipour, Dorsa Sadeghi, Amir Taheripour, Asal Karami, Farnoosh Bahrami, Saba Salehi, Ehsan Ahani
- Project Management: HRM Group
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Nasser Heidari, Masoud Ipchiler, Sarang Faraz (Concrete Consultant)
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Azmayesh Group
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Hadi Mostafavi
- City: Royan
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. The Gable Villa emerges from a hybridization of an inclined structure—reminiscent of the region's traditional architecture—and an orthogonal framework. The project's structural system also informs the spatial organization (what we refer to as an economy of space), with the public areas located on the lower level, where greater height is required.