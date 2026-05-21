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Cheshm Cheran Bazi Playground / ZAV Architects

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Cheshm Cheran Bazi Playground / ZAV Architects - Image 2 of 15Cheshm Cheran Bazi Playground / ZAV Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodCheshm Cheran Bazi Playground / ZAV Architects - Image 4 of 15Cheshm Cheran Bazi Playground / ZAV Architects - Image 5 of 15Cheshm Cheran Bazi Playground / ZAV Architects - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Landscape Architecture, Park
Minudasht, Iran
  • Project Manager: Mohamad Ali Daneshi Rad
  • Detail Design: Ali Chaichian
  • Design Team: Sheila Ehsaei, Soroush Majidi, Payman Barkhordari, Mahsa Fa’al, Somayeh Saeidi, Matin Boroumand
  • Structural Design: Razieh Soltani
  • Construction: Khalil Farshbaf
  • Client: Khalil Farshbaf
  • Supervision: MohamadAli Daneshi Rad, Amin Movahedi Rad
  • Lead Craftsman: Younes Nazari
  • Craftsmen: Ghorban Ghoujaghi, Balal Ghoullar Ata, Mehdi Bazi, Reza Soufi, Hamid Karimi
  • City: Minudasht
  • Country: Iran
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Text description provided by the architects. Cheshm Cheran Bazi is a playground set within a 40-hectare olive orchard in Minoudasht, north-eastern Iran, adjacent to the Cheshm Cheran building—a rural complex designed by the architects in 2017 for visitor accommodation and collective farm activities. Commissioned by Farsh Farm (Khalil Farshbaf), the project extends the building's original intent: not to treat the landscape as a backdrop, but to actively engage with it across multiple spatial levels.

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Cite: "Cheshm Cheran Bazi Playground / ZAV Architects" 21 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041632/cheshm-cheran-bazi-playground-zav-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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