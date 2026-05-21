Cheshm Cheran Bazi Playground / ZAV Architects

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Category: Landscape Architecture, Park

Project Manager: Mohamad Ali Daneshi Rad

Detail Design: Ali Chaichian

Design Team: Sheila Ehsaei, Soroush Majidi, Payman Barkhordari, Mahsa Fa’al, Somayeh Saeidi, Matin Boroumand

Structural Design: Razieh Soltani

Construction: Khalil Farshbaf

Client: Khalil Farshbaf

Supervision: MohamadAli Daneshi Rad, Amin Movahedi Rad

Lead Craftsman: Younes Nazari

Craftsmen: Ghorban Ghoujaghi, Balal Ghoullar Ata, Mehdi Bazi, Reza Soufi, Hamid Karimi

City: Minudasht

Country: Iran

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Text description provided by the architects. Cheshm Cheran Bazi is a playground set within a 40-hectare olive orchard in Minoudasht, north-eastern Iran, adjacent to the Cheshm Cheran building—a rural complex designed by the architects in 2017 for visitor accommodation and collective farm activities. Commissioned by Farsh Farm (Khalil Farshbaf), the project extends the building's original intent: not to treat the landscape as a backdrop, but to actively engage with it across multiple spatial levels.