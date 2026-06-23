MG Houses / delavegacanolasso

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Houses • Madrid, Spain Architects: delavegacanolasso

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 10721 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Paco Marín

Lead Architects: Ignacio de la Vega, Pilar Cano-Lasso

Category: Houses

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. In a dense planning fabric —minimal plots, semi-detached houses and streets devoid of vegetation— the project positions itself through introspection. Faced with an immediate environment fragmented and, at times, hostile in scale and proximity, the houses are conceived as introspective refuges, with a rich, exuberant and fresh interior world that shifts the focus from the exterior toward a contained, serene and carefully constructed domestic experience.