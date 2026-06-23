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MG Houses / delavegacanolasso

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MG Houses / delavegacanolasso - Image 2 of 33MG Houses / delavegacanolasso - Image 3 of 33MG Houses / delavegacanolasso - Interior Photography, Shelving, Wood, LightingMG Houses / delavegacanolasso - Interior Photography, WoodMG Houses / delavegacanolasso - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: delavegacanolasso
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10721 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paco Marín
  • Lead Architects: Ignacio de la Vega, Pilar Cano-Lasso
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MG Houses / delavegacanolasso - Image 6 of 33
© Paco Marín

Text description provided by the architects. In a dense planning fabric —minimal plots, semi-detached houses and streets devoid of vegetation— the project positions itself through introspection. Faced with an immediate environment fragmented and, at times, hostile in scale and proximity, the houses are conceived as introspective refuges, with a rich, exuberant and fresh interior world that shifts the focus from the exterior toward a contained, serene and carefully constructed domestic experience.

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delavegacanolasso
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Materials

WoodConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain

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WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "MG Houses / delavegacanolasso" [Casas MG / delavegacanolasso] 23 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041487/mg-houses-delavegacanolasso> ISSN 0719-8884

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