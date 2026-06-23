MG Houses / delavegacanolasso

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Architects: delavegacanolasso
- Area: 10721 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Paco Marín
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Lead Architects: Ignacio de la Vega, Pilar Cano-Lasso
Text description provided by the architects. In a dense planning fabric —minimal plots, semi-detached houses and streets devoid of vegetation— the project positions itself through introspection. Faced with an immediate environment fragmented and, at times, hostile in scale and proximity, the houses are conceived as introspective refuges, with a rich, exuberant and fresh interior world that shifts the focus from the exterior toward a contained, serene and carefully constructed domestic experience.