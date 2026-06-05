Herradura Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos

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Zapopan, Mexico
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Architects: ALMA de Arquitectos
- Area: 340 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:César Belio
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Manufacturers: Cerámicas Exclusivas, El fluxómetro, Pegaduro, Taller Objeto
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Lead Architect: Alejandro Martín
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- Category: Cabins & Lodges
- Design Team: Sebastian Torres, Sofia Hernández, Lourdes Mendoza, Daphne Fontes
- General Construction: ALMA de Arquitectos
- City: Zapopan
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. The design of the Herradura Cabin in the Primavera Forest arises from a fundamental premise: architecture must adapt to the environment and not the other way around. The horseshoe shape results from respecting the location of existing trees, allowing the construction to sit in the free spaces of the land without altering the original vegetation.