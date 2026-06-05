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Herradura Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos

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Herradura Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodHerradura Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos - Image 3 of 24Herradura Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodHerradura Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos - Interior Photography, WoodHerradura Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Cabins & Lodges
Zapopan, Mexico
  • Architects: ALMA de Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  340
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Belio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Cerámicas Exclusivas, El fluxómetro, Pegaduro, Taller Objeto
  • Lead Architect: Alejandro Martín
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Herradura Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
© César Belio

Text description provided by the architects. The design of the Herradura Cabin in the Primavera Forest arises from a fundamental premise: architecture must adapt to the environment and not the other way around. The horseshoe shape results from respecting the location of existing trees, allowing the construction to sit in the free spaces of the land without altering the original vegetation.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesMexico
Cite: "Herradura Cabin / ALMA de Arquitectos" [Cabaña Herradura / ALMA de Arquitectos] 05 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041481/herradura-cabin-alma-de-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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