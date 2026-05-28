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  5. Londres 187 Building / CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños + Olga Romano

Londres 187 Building / CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños + Olga Romano

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Londres 187 Building / CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños + Olga Romano - Exterior PhotographyLondres 187 Building / CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños + Olga Romano - Image 3 of 20Londres 187 Building / CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños + Olga Romano - Image 4 of 20Londres 187 Building / CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños + Olga Romano - Exterior PhotographyLondres 187 Building / CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños + Olga Romano - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Apartments
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Category: Apartments
  • Lead Team: Santiago Vélez, Begoña Manzano, Andrés Suárez
  • Technical Team: Samuel Duarte
  • Architecture Office: Olga Romano
  • City: Ciudad de México
  • Country: Mexico
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Londres 187 Building / CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños + Olga Romano - Exterior Photography
© Arturo Arrieta

Text description provided by the architects. Located on London Street in the Juárez neighborhood, the building integrates collective housing with ground-floor retail. The proposal maximizes the use of the lot through an organization of two volumes articulated by a central courtyard and a rear patio, ensuring natural light and ventilation.

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CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños
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Olga Romano
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Cite: "Londres 187 Building / CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños + Olga Romano" [Edificio Londres 187 / CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños + Olga Romano] 28 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041479/londres-187-building-cca-bernardo-quinzanos-plus-olga-romano> ISSN 0719-8884

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