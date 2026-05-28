Londres 187 Building / CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños + Olga Romano

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Category: Apartments

Lead Team: Santiago Vélez, Begoña Manzano, Andrés Suárez

Technical Team: Samuel Duarte

Architecture Office: Olga Romano

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Located on London Street in the Juárez neighborhood, the building integrates collective housing with ground-floor retail. The proposal maximizes the use of the lot through an organization of two volumes articulated by a central courtyard and a rear patio, ensuring natural light and ventilation.