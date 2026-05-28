Londres 187 Building / CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños + Olga Romano

•
Ciudad de México, Mexico
-
Architects: CCA | Bernardo Quinzaños, Olga Romano
- Area: 2902 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Arturo Arrieta
-
Lead Architect: Bernardo Quinzaños
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Apartments
- Lead Team: Santiago Vélez, Begoña Manzano, Andrés Suárez
- Technical Team: Samuel Duarte
- Architecture Office: Olga Romano
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Located on London Street in the Juárez neighborhood, the building integrates collective housing with ground-floor retail. The proposal maximizes the use of the lot through an organization of two volumes articulated by a central courtyard and a rear patio, ensuring natural light and ventilation.