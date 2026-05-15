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Villa in Rind Village / ARCHcoop Architectural Studio

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Villa in Rind Village / ARCHcoop Architectural Studio - Image 2 of 25Villa in Rind Village / ARCHcoop Architectural Studio - Exterior Photography, ConcreteVilla in Rind Village / ARCHcoop Architectural Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Sofa, ChairVilla in Rind Village / ARCHcoop Architectural Studio - Exterior Photography, ConcreteVilla in Rind Village / ARCHcoop Architectural Studio - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
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Rind, Armenia
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Villa in Rind Village / ARCHcoop Architectural Studio - Image 2 of 25
© Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan

Text description provided by the architects. Rind village is located in the Vayots Dzor region, one of the wine-making centers of Armenia. The village is situated on a high plateau with views of the surrounding mountains. At the edge of the village are the vineyards and the Zorah Winery, which define the character of the landscape.

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ARCHcoop Architectural Studio
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Cite: "Villa in Rind Village / ARCHcoop Architectural Studio" 15 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041445/villa-in-rind-village-archcoop-architectural-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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