Villa in Rind Village / ARCHcoop Architectural Studio

-
Architects: ARCHcoop Architectural Studio
- Area: 797 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Sona Manukyan & Ani Avagyan
-
Lead Architect: Garegin Yeghoyan
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Rind village is located in the Vayots Dzor region, one of the wine-making centers of Armenia. The village is situated on a high plateau with views of the surrounding mountains. At the edge of the village are the vineyards and the Zorah Winery, which define the character of the landscape.