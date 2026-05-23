Scala-Mare Building / Atelier d’Arquitectura Lopes da Costa

+ 38

Category: Apartments

Colaboração: Rita Gonçalves, Joana Jorge

Engineering: Strumep Engenharia, Lda.

Landscape Design: Mónica Barbosa

Acoustic Engineering: Tiago Ferreira

Construction: A. Pimenta – Construções, Lda

Direction And Oversight: IRG, Inspeções Técnicas, S.A.

Lighting Design: Projedomus–Projectos e Inst. Eléctricas Inteligentes, Lda

Hydraulics: Strumep Engenharia, Lda.

Geothermal Engineering: IRG - Inspecções Técnicas S.A.

City: Vila Nova de Gaia

Country: Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Scala-Mare Building is located on the seafront, right by Canide and Sereia beaches in Canidelo, Vila Nova de Gaia. It enjoys a privileged location, distinguished by its excellent sun exposure and sea views, as well as its easy access to the city of Porto.