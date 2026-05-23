Scala-Mare Building / Atelier d’Arquitectura Lopes da Costa

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Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
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Architects: Atelier d’Arquitectura Lopes da Costa
- Area: 3000 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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Lead Architects: José António Lopes da Costa, Tiago Meireles
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- Category: Apartments
- Colaboração: Rita Gonçalves, Joana Jorge
- Engineering: Strumep Engenharia, Lda.
- Landscape Design: Mónica Barbosa
- Acoustic Engineering: Tiago Ferreira
- Construction: A. Pimenta – Construções, Lda
- Direction And Oversight: IRG, Inspeções Técnicas, S.A.
- Lighting Design: Projedomus–Projectos e Inst. Eléctricas Inteligentes, Lda
- Hydraulics: Strumep Engenharia, Lda.
- Geothermal Engineering: IRG - Inspecções Técnicas S.A.
- City: Vila Nova de Gaia
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The Scala-Mare Building is located on the seafront, right by Canide and Sereia beaches in Canidelo, Vila Nova de Gaia. It enjoys a privileged location, distinguished by its excellent sun exposure and sea views, as well as its easy access to the city of Porto.