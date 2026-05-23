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Scala-Mare Building / Atelier d’Arquitectura Lopes da Costa

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Scala-Mare Building / Atelier d’Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Exterior Photography, BalconyScala-Mare Building / Atelier d’Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 3 of 43Scala-Mare Building / Atelier d’Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 4 of 43Scala-Mare Building / Atelier d’Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - Image 5 of 43Scala-Mare Building / Atelier d’Arquitectura Lopes da Costa - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
Vila Nova de Gaia, Portugal
  • Category: Apartments
  • Colaboração: Rita Gonçalves, Joana Jorge
  • Engineering: Strumep Engenharia, Lda.
  • Landscape Design: Mónica Barbosa
  • Acoustic Engineering: Tiago Ferreira
  • Construction: A. Pimenta – Construções, Lda
  • Direction And Oversight: IRG, Inspeções Técnicas, S.A.
  • Lighting Design: Projedomus–Projectos e Inst. Eléctricas Inteligentes, Lda
  • Hydraulics: Strumep Engenharia, Lda.
  • Geothermal Engineering: IRG - Inspecções Técnicas S.A.
  • City: Vila Nova de Gaia
  • Country: Portugal
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© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Scala-Mare Building is located on the seafront, right by Canide and Sereia beaches in Canidelo, Vila Nova de Gaia. It enjoys a privileged location, distinguished by its excellent sun exposure and sea views, as well as its easy access to the city of Porto.

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Cite: "Scala-Mare Building / Atelier d’Arquitectura Lopes da Costa" [Edifício Scala-Mare / Atelier d’Arquitectura Lopes da Costa] 23 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041326/scala-mare-building-atelier-darquitectura-lopes-da-costa> ISSN 0719-8884

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