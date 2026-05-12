Casa Sota la Mola / TwoBo arquitectura

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Houses • Matadepera, Spain Architects: TwoBo arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250 m²

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bivaq , Isist Atelier

Category: Houses

Design Team: María Pancorbo, Alberto Twose, Pablo Twose

Collaborators: Claudia Canalda, Sara Alves, Javi Comadrán, Víctor Díaz-Asensio, Ourania Chamilaki

Construction: Prismatic 360 + Coterm

City: Matadepera

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Barcelona-based architecture studio Twobo, formed by María Pancorbo, Alberto Twose and Pablo Twose, presents Casa Sota la Mola. Situated in Matadepera, at the foot of the Sant Llorenç del Munt i l’Obac Natural Park in Barcelona, the project is rooted in a careful reading of its surroundings and designed to blend unobtrusively with the characteristic red hues of the landscape. The result is a monochromatic home that merges with the terrain, combining family life with the tranquillity of nature.