Casa Sota la Mola / TwoBo arquitectura

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Architects: TwoBo arquitectura
- Area: 250 m²
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Manufacturers: Bivaq, Isist Atelier
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Text description provided by the architects. Barcelona-based architecture studio Twobo, formed by María Pancorbo, Alberto Twose and Pablo Twose, presents Casa Sota la Mola. Situated in Matadepera, at the foot of the Sant Llorenç del Munt i l’Obac Natural Park in Barcelona, the project is rooted in a careful reading of its surroundings and designed to blend unobtrusively with the characteristic red hues of the landscape. The result is a monochromatic home that merges with the terrain, combining family life with the tranquillity of nature.