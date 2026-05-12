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Casa Sota la Mola / TwoBo arquitectura

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Casa Sota la Mola / TwoBo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodCasa Sota la Mola / TwoBo arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyCasa Sota la Mola / TwoBo arquitectura - Interior PhotographyCasa Sota la Mola / TwoBo arquitectura - Image 5 of 27Casa Sota la Mola / TwoBo arquitectura - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Matadepera, Spain
  • Architects: TwoBo arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bivaq, Isist Atelier
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: María Pancorbo, Alberto Twose, Pablo Twose
  • Collaborators: Claudia Canalda, Sara Alves, Javi Comadrán, Víctor Díaz-Asensio, Ourania Chamilaki
  • Construction: Prismatic 360 + Coterm
  • City: Matadepera
  • Country: Spain
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Casa Sota la Mola / TwoBo arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair
© Jose Hevia

Text description provided by the architects. Barcelona-based architecture studio Twobo, formed by María Pancorbo, Alberto Twose and Pablo Twose, presents Casa Sota la Mola. Situated in Matadepera, at the foot of the Sant Llorenç del Munt i l’Obac Natural Park in Barcelona, the project is rooted in a careful reading of its surroundings and designed to blend unobtrusively with the characteristic red hues of the landscape. The result is a monochromatic home that merges with the terrain, combining family life with the tranquillity of nature.

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Cite: "Casa Sota la Mola / TwoBo arquitectura" [Casa Sota la Mola / TwoBo arquitectura] 12 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041248/casa-sota-la-mola-twobo-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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