Luther George Park Performance Pavilion / Trahan Architects

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Springdale, United States
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Architects: Trahan Architects
- Area: 5200 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Tim Hursley
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Lead Architects: Victor F. "Trey" Trahan III, Robbie Eleazer
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Structural Engineering: Spectrum Design Consultants, Nous Engineering
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Pavilion
- Design Team: Jonathan Fidalgo, Jarri Hasnain, Sarah Cancienne, Ryan Barnette, Leigh Breslau
- Technical Team: Kevin Thomas, Brian Richter
- General Contractor: Milestone Construction Company
- Consultant: CIG Architecture
- MEP: Olsson
- City: Springdale
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Luther George Park Performance Pavilion is a weathering steel canopy that defines a civic stage within the landscape, framing gathering, movement, and performance as a continuous spatial experience.