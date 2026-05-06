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Luther George Park Performance Pavilion / Trahan Architects

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  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Architecture, Pavilion
Springdale, United States
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Luther George Park Performance Pavilion / Trahan Architects - Exterior Photography
© Tim Hursley

Text description provided by the architects. Luther George Park Performance Pavilion is a weathering steel canopy that defines a civic stage within the landscape, framing gathering, movement, and performance as a continuous spatial experience.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionUnited States
Cite: "Luther George Park Performance Pavilion / Trahan Architects" 06 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041227/luther-george-park-performance-pavilion-trahan-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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