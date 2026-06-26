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Care and Wellness Center for the Elderly and Disabled / sol89

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Care and Wellness Center for the Elderly and Disabled / sol89 - Image 2 of 25Care and Wellness Center for the Elderly and Disabled / sol89 - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteCare and Wellness Center for the Elderly and Disabled / sol89 - Exterior PhotographyCare and Wellness Center for the Elderly and Disabled / sol89 - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, CityscapeCare and Wellness Center for the Elderly and Disabled / sol89 - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Healthcare Architecture, Healthcare Center
Paju-si, South Korea
  • Architects: sol89
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12560
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Bojune Kwon
  • Lead Team: María González, Juanjo López de la Cruz, Yunhee Lim (Woodrock Architect), Yunhee Lim (Woodrock Architect)
  • Principal Architect: Jongjin Lee (Sol89)
  • Design Team: Cristobal Galocha, Elena González, Álvaro Valverde, María Luisa Benítez
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sen Structure Research Institute.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Bumchang Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Bumchang Engineering
  • Landscape Architecture: Design Studio Loi
  • Developer: Paju City Government
  • City: Paju-si
  • Country: South Korea
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Care and Wellness Center for the Elderly and Disabled / sol89 - Exterior Photography
© Bojune Kwon

Text description provided by the architects. The South Korean city of Paju has grown through high-density residential developments, resulting in a generic periphery often lacking quality public spaces. It is within this context that the new Care and Wellness Center for the elderly and people with disabilities is situated. Instead of the two separate buildings requested in the competition, we opted for a unified, compact, and porous design that allows the adjacent metropolitan park to flow through the building. This creates an internal public void that reinterprets the Korean madang, a kind of courtyard with a communal purpose, as a place for meeting and relaxation. It naturally separates the various programs, reinforces the connection with the park, and creates an environmental oasis within the dense urban fabric.

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Cite: "Care and Wellness Center for the Elderly and Disabled / sol89" 26 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041152/care-and-wellness-center-for-the-elderly-and-disabled-sol89> ISSN 0719-8884

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