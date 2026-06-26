Care and Wellness Center for the Elderly and Disabled / sol89

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Category: Healthcare Architecture, Healthcare Center

Lead Team: María González, Juanjo López de la Cruz, Yunhee Lim (Woodrock Architect), Yunhee Lim (Woodrock Architect)

Principal Architect: Jongjin Lee (Sol89)

Design Team: Cristobal Galocha, Elena González, Álvaro Valverde, María Luisa Benítez

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sen Structure Research Institute.

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Bumchang Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Bumchang Engineering

Landscape Architecture: Design Studio Loi

Developer: Paju City Government

City: Paju-si

Country: South Korea

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Text description provided by the architects. The South Korean city of Paju has grown through high-density residential developments, resulting in a generic periphery often lacking quality public spaces. It is within this context that the new Care and Wellness Center for the elderly and people with disabilities is situated. Instead of the two separate buildings requested in the competition, we opted for a unified, compact, and porous design that allows the adjacent metropolitan park to flow through the building. This creates an internal public void that reinterprets the Korean madang, a kind of courtyard with a communal purpose, as a place for meeting and relaxation. It naturally separates the various programs, reinforces the connection with the park, and creates an environmental oasis within the dense urban fabric.