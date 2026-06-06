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É Um Restaurante / SIA arquitectura + gonçalves perić

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É Um Restaurante / SIA arquitectura + gonçalves perić - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairÉ Um Restaurante / SIA arquitectura + gonçalves perić - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, ChairÉ Um Restaurante / SIA arquitectura + gonçalves perić - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairÉ Um Restaurante / SIA arquitectura + gonçalves perić - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairÉ Um Restaurante / SIA arquitectura + gonçalves perić - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant
Amadora, Portugal
  • Architects: SIA arquitectura, gonçalves perić
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  369
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Charlotte Auger, João Lança de Morais
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  BRUMA, Goldinox, L'Authentique, Oli, Primus Ceramics, Sanindusa
  • Lead Architects: Ana Cravinho, André Gonçalves, Inês Cordovil, Sofia Pinto Basto
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É Um Restaurante / SIA arquitectura + gonçalves perić - Interior Photography
© Charlotte Auger

Text description provided by the architects. The project was made in partnership with the association CRESCER, which supports people in social vulnerability, and the Municipality of Amadora. We sought to make the space inhabited from the very first moment.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantPortugal
Cite: "É Um Restaurante / SIA arquitectura + gonçalves perić" 06 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041041/e-um-restaurante-sia-arquitectura-plus-goncalves-peric> ISSN 0719-8884

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