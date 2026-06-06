É Um Restaurante / SIA arquitectura + gonçalves perić

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Amadora, Portugal
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Architects: SIA arquitectura, gonçalves perić
- Area: 369 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Charlotte Auger, João Lança de Morais
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Manufacturers: BRUMA, Goldinox, L'Authentique, Oli, Primus Ceramics, Sanindusa
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Lead Architects: Ana Cravinho, André Gonçalves, Inês Cordovil, Sofia Pinto Basto
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Restaurant
- Artist: Fernanda Fragateiro
- General Contractor: Samuel Bernardo - Escavações Lda
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Logarítmica
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: HidroHeat
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: LensO
- City: Amadora
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The project was made in partnership with the association CRESCER, which supports people in social vulnerability, and the Municipality of Amadora. We sought to make the space inhabited from the very first moment.