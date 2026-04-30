Leganés Auto Center / OOIIO Arquitectura

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Architects: OOIIO Arquitectura
- Area: 11514 m²
- Year: 2025
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Manufacturers: Aparici, Aureo Design Wood, La Casita Azul, Baumit, Cerámicas Vilar Álbaro, Disano, Grupo Fossil Natura, Matimex Marazzi, Cumella , Siwell, imex
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Text description provided by the architects. Creativity is an extraordinarily powerful tool, capable of providing solutions to almost any challenge. In architecture, imagination and unique solutions shouldn’t be the exclusive preserve of grand public buildings or those dream homes we’d all love to live in. There’s also room for innovation—and excitement—in the most unexpected places.