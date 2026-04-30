Leganés Auto Center / OOIIO Arquitectura

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Showroom • Leganés, Spain Architects: OOIIO Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 11514 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Aparici Aureo Design Wood , La Casita Azul , Baumit , Cerámicas Vilar Álbaro , Disano , Grupo Fossil Natura , Matimex Marazzi, Cumella , Siwell , imex Manufacturers:

Category: Showroom

A Lead Architects: Joaquín Millán Villamuelas

Design Team: Candela Bonilla Moreno, Federica Aridon Mamolar, Ximena Zenteno Ladrón de Guevara

City: Leganés

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. Creativity is an extraordinarily powerful tool, capable of providing solutions to almost any challenge. In architecture, imagination and unique solutions shouldn’t be the exclusive preserve of grand public buildings or those dream homes we’d all love to live in. There’s also room for innovation—and excitement—in the most unexpected places.