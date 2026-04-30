Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. Spain
  5. Leganés Auto Center / OOIIO Arquitectura

Leganés Auto Center / OOIIO Arquitectura

Save

Leganés Auto Center / OOIIO Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyLeganés Auto Center / OOIIO Arquitectura - Image 3 of 32Leganés Auto Center / OOIIO Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Glass, ChairLeganés Auto Center / OOIIO Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyLeganés Auto Center / OOIIO Arquitectura - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Showroom
Leganés, Spain
  • Architects: OOIIO Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11514
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Aparici, Aureo Design Wood, La Casita Azul, Baumit, Cerámicas Vilar Álbaro, Disano, Grupo Fossil Natura, Matimex Marazzi, Cumella , Siwell, imex
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Leganés Auto Center / OOIIO Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Javier de Paz

Text description provided by the architects. Creativity is an extraordinarily powerful tool, capable of providing solutions to almost any challenge. In architecture, imagination and unique solutions shouldn’t be the exclusive preserve of grand public buildings or those dream homes we’d all love to live in. There’s also room for innovation—and excitement—in the most unexpected places.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
OOIIO Arquitectura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomSpain
Cite: "Leganés Auto Center / OOIIO Arquitectura" [Leganés Auto Center / OOIIO Arquitectura] 30 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1041035/leganes-auto-center-ooiio-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags