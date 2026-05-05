Unfinished House / David Brodsky + Alexander Brodsky

+ 18

Category: Houses, Refurbishment

City: Tbilisi

Country: Georgia

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«Transforming, using what already exists. It means accurately observing from the inside and as close as possible, understanding, being curious, being attentive to the places, to the trees, to the people. It means looking positively, with optimism, and taking advantage of that which is already there as an opportunity and additional value.» Anne Lacaton, "Reinvent," November Conferences at Polytecnico di Milano, December 2013.