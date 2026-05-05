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Unfinished House / David Brodsky + Alexander Brodsky

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Unfinished House / David Brodsky + Alexander Brodsky - Interior Photography, Wood, Brick, ConcreteUnfinished House / David Brodsky + Alexander Brodsky - Image 3 of 23Unfinished House / David Brodsky + Alexander Brodsky - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamUnfinished House / David Brodsky + Alexander Brodsky - Exterior Photography, Brick, ConcreteUnfinished House / David Brodsky + Alexander Brodsky - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Refurbishment
Tbilisi, Georgia
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Unfinished House / David Brodsky + Alexander Brodsky - Exterior Photography, Wood, Brick
© Grigory Sokolinsky

«Transforming, using what already exists. It means accurately observing from the inside and as close as possible, understanding, being curious, being attentive to the places, to the trees, to the people. It means looking positively, with optimism, and taking advantage of that which is already there as an opportunity and additional value.» Anne Lacaton, "Reinvent," November Conferences at Polytecnico di Milano, December 2013.

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David Brodsky + Alexander Brodsky
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WoodConcreteBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentGeorgia

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WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentGeorgia
Cite: "Unfinished House / David Brodsky + Alexander Brodsky" 05 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040997/unfinished-house-david-brodsky-plus-alexander-brodsky> ISSN 0719-8884

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