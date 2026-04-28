West Canal Yards / Graham Baba Architects

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Seattle, United States
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Architects: Graham Baba Architects
- Area: 30000 ft²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ed Sozinho
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- Category: Commercial Architecture
- Architecture Offices: Graham Baba
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Ecotope
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Case Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KPFF
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Aspect
- Landscape Architecture: Hewitt, JETT Landscape Architecture & Design
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Rushing, Case
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: A3 Acoustics
- City: Seattle
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. West Canal Yards was formerly a vital hub in Seattle's fishing industry, comprised of two buildings: a long-running fish processing facility including a 30,000-square-foot freezer. These hard-working structures now form the foundation of this adaptive reuse project along Seattle's Ship Canal.