West Canal Yards / Graham Baba Architects

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Category: Commercial Architecture

Architecture Offices: Graham Baba

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Ecotope

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Case Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KPFF

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Aspect

Landscape Architecture: Hewitt, JETT Landscape Architecture & Design

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Rushing, Case

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: A3 Acoustics

City: Seattle

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. West Canal Yards was formerly a vital hub in Seattle's fishing industry, comprised of two buildings: a long-running fish processing facility including a 30,000-square-foot freezer. These hard-working structures now form the foundation of this adaptive reuse project along Seattle's Ship Canal.