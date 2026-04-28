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West Canal Yards / Graham Baba Architects

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West Canal Yards / Graham Baba Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, BeamWest Canal Yards / Graham Baba Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, BeamWest Canal Yards / Graham Baba Architects - Image 4 of 17West Canal Yards / Graham Baba Architects - Interior Photography, GlassWest Canal Yards / Graham Baba Architects - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Commercial Architecture
Seattle, United States
  • Architecture Offices: Graham Baba
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Ecotope
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Case Engineering
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: KPFF
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Aspect
  • Landscape Architecture: Hewitt, JETT Landscape Architecture & Design
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Rushing, Case
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: A3 Acoustics
  • City: Seattle
  • Country: United States
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West Canal Yards / Graham Baba Architects - Exterior Photography
© Ed Sozinho

Text description provided by the architects. West Canal Yards was formerly a vital hub in Seattle's fishing industry, comprised of two buildings: a long-running fish processing facility including a 30,000-square-foot freezer. These hard-working structures now form the foundation of this adaptive reuse project along Seattle's Ship Canal.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "West Canal Yards / Graham Baba Architects" 28 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040953/west-canal-yards-graham-baba-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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