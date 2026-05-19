Delta Business Center / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera

•
Viladecans, Spain
-
Architects: Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera
- Area: 11326 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Aldo Amoretti
-
Manufacturers: Apimet, Breinco, Denvelops, Garcia Faura, Preconal, Soprema
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Office Buildings
- Lead Team: Felipe Pich-Aguilera, Teresa Batlle, Antonio Batlle
- Design Team: Carolina Lourenço
- Technical Team: Agustin Witenas
- Landscape Architecture: Paris Camps Arquitectura
- Project Management: Dalmau+Morros
- General Contractor: Calaf
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Precon
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Suris
- City: Viladecans
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Delta Business Center redefines the corporate building as a strategic asset: a structure designed to reduce operating costs, adapt to future change, and preserve long-term value.