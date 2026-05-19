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Delta Business Center / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera

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Delta Business Center / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera - Image 2 of 18Delta Business Center / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera - Exterior PhotographyDelta Business Center / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera - Image 4 of 18Delta Business Center / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera - Exterior PhotographyDelta Business Center / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Office Buildings
Viladecans, Spain
  • Architects: Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  11326
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aldo Amoretti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Apimet, Breinco, Denvelops, Garcia Faura, Preconal, Soprema
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Lead Team: Felipe Pich-Aguilera, Teresa Batlle, Antonio Batlle
  • Design Team: Carolina Lourenço
  • Technical Team: Agustin Witenas
  • Landscape Architecture: Paris Camps Arquitectura
  • Project Management: Dalmau+Morros
  • General Contractor: Calaf
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Precon
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Suris
  • City: Viladecans
  • Country: Spain
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Delta Business Center / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera - Exterior Photography
© Aldo Amoretti

Text description provided by the architects. Delta Business Center redefines the corporate building as a strategic asset: a structure designed to reduce operating costs, adapt to future change, and preserve long-term value.

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Cite: "Delta Business Center / Picharchitects/Pich-Aguilera" 19 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040919/delta-business-center-picharchitects-pich-aguilera> ISSN 0719-8884

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