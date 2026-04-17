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House in Kirigamine / imajo design

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House in Kirigamine / imajo design - Exterior Photography, WoodHouse in Kirigamine / imajo design - Interior Photography, WoodHouse in Kirigamine / imajo design - Interior Photography, WoodHouse in Kirigamine / imajo design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, WoodHouse in Kirigamine / imajo design - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Suwa, Japan
  • Category: Houses
  • Design: Toshiaki Imajo, Yukiko Imajo
  • City: Suwa
  • Country: Japan
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House in Kirigamine / imajo design - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Akinobu Kawabe

Text description provided by the architects. House in Kirigamine is a contemporary mountain retreat located at an altitude of over 1,600 meters in Nagano, Japan. The site experiences both the refreshing coolness of summer and the severe cold of winter, with temperatures dropping to -20°C. Surrounded by rich natural landscapes, it offers views of the Kirigamine wetland to the north and Mt. Fuji and the Yatsugatake Mountains to the south.

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imajo design
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WoodConcrete

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Cite: "House in Kirigamine / imajo design" 17 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040732/house-in-kirigamine-imajo-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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