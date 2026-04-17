House in Kirigamine / imajo design

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Category: Houses

Design: Toshiaki Imajo, Yukiko Imajo

City: Suwa

Country: Japan

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Text description provided by the architects. House in Kirigamine is a contemporary mountain retreat located at an altitude of over 1,600 meters in Nagano, Japan. The site experiences both the refreshing coolness of summer and the severe cold of winter, with temperatures dropping to -20°C. Surrounded by rich natural landscapes, it offers views of the Kirigamine wetland to the north and Mt. Fuji and the Yatsugatake Mountains to the south.