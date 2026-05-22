Juriquilla House / Estudio Mero

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Houses, Sustainability • Mexico City, Mexico Architects: Estudio Mero

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Dane Alonso

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Canto Artesanos , David Pompa , RADALK , Rokam , Studio Roca , Taracea

Lead Architects: Horacio Gutiérrez Merediz, Rodrigo Degetau Vom Hovel

Category: Houses, Sustainability

Team: Diego Alpizar, María Degetau

Purchasing Coordination: Rodrigo Degetau

Structure: Lucía Valerio

City: Mexico City

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Amidst the tranquil landscape north of Querétaro rises Casa Juriquilla, designed by Estudio Mero. This structure revolves around the Mexican concept of the patio, a place where vegetation and the warmth of everyday life converge. It is a home that embodies Mexico's cultural richness with a contemporary approach.