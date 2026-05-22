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Juriquilla House / Estudio Mero

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Juriquilla House / Estudio Mero - Interior Photography, Stairs, WoodJuriquilla House / Estudio Mero - Interior Photography, WoodJuriquilla House / Estudio Mero - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Sink, ToiletJuriquilla House / Estudio Mero - Interior Photography, ChairJuriquilla House / Estudio Mero - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Sustainability
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: Estudio Mero
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dane Alonso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Canto Artesanos, David Pompa, RADALK, Rokam, Studio Roca, Taracea
  • Lead Architects: Horacio Gutiérrez Merediz, Rodrigo Degetau Vom Hovel
  • Team: Diego Alpizar, María Degetau
  • Purchasing Coordination: Rodrigo Degetau
  • Structure: Lucía Valerio
  • City: Mexico City
  • Country: Mexico
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Juriquilla House / Estudio Mero - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Dane Alonso

Text description provided by the architects. Amidst the tranquil landscape north of Querétaro rises Casa Juriquilla, designed by Estudio Mero. This structure revolves around the Mexican concept of the patio, a place where vegetation and the warmth of everyday life converge. It is a home that embodies Mexico's cultural richness with a contemporary approach.

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Estudio Mero
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ConcreteBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityMexico

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Cite: "Juriquilla House / Estudio Mero" [Casa Juriquilla / Estudio Mero] 22 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040649/juriquilla-house-estudio-mero> ISSN 0719-8884

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