Juriquilla House / Estudio Mero

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Mexico City, Mexico
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Architects: Estudio Mero
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Dane Alonso
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Manufacturers: Canto Artesanos, David Pompa, RADALK, Rokam, Studio Roca, Taracea
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Lead Architects: Horacio Gutiérrez Merediz, Rodrigo Degetau Vom Hovel
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- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Team: Diego Alpizar, María Degetau
- Purchasing Coordination: Rodrigo Degetau
- Structure: Lucía Valerio
- City: Mexico City
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Amidst the tranquil landscape north of Querétaro rises Casa Juriquilla, designed by Estudio Mero. This structure revolves around the Mexican concept of the patio, a place where vegetation and the warmth of everyday life converge. It is a home that embodies Mexico's cultural richness with a contemporary approach.