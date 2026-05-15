Theater in the Santa Clotilde Gardens / SCOB

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Lloret de Mar, Spain
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Architects: SCOB
- Area: 5500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Judith Casas
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Lead Architects: scob | Sergi Carulla & Oscar Blasco
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- Category: Landscape Architecture, Theaters & Performance
- Design Team: Jordi Llort
- General Contractor: Noguera Dissenys
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Debid
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Pere Cortes
- City: Lloret de Mar
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The intervention in the Santa Clotilde Gardens introduces a small open-air theatre within one of Catalonia's most emblematic historic landscapes. Designed by scob, the project is conceived in continuity with the noucentista principles that define the garden—order, clarity and a deep relationship with the landscape—engaging carefully with its context and extending rather than transforming the existing spatial logic.