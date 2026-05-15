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Theater in the Santa Clotilde Gardens / SCOB

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Theater in the Santa Clotilde Gardens / SCOB - Image 2 of 12Theater in the Santa Clotilde Gardens / SCOB - Exterior Photography, GardenTheater in the Santa Clotilde Gardens / SCOB - Image 4 of 12Theater in the Santa Clotilde Gardens / SCOB - Image 5 of 12Theater in the Santa Clotilde Gardens / SCOB - More Images+ 7

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Landscape Architecture, Theaters & Performance
Lloret de Mar, Spain
  • Architects: SCOB
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Judith Casas
  • Lead Architects: scob | Sergi Carulla & Oscar Blasco
  • Design Team: Jordi Llort
  • General Contractor: Noguera Dissenys
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Debid
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Pere Cortes
  • City: Lloret de Mar
  • Country: Spain
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Theater in the Santa Clotilde Gardens / SCOB - Image 2 of 12
© Judith Casas

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention in the Santa Clotilde Gardens introduces a small open-air theatre within one of Catalonia's most emblematic historic landscapes. Designed by scob, the project is conceived in continuity with the noucentista principles that define the garden—order, clarity and a deep relationship with the landscape—engaging carefully with its context and extending rather than transforming the existing spatial logic.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformanceSpain
Cite: "Theater in the Santa Clotilde Gardens / SCOB" 15 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040597/theatre-in-the-santa-clotilde-gardens-scob> ISSN 0719-8884

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