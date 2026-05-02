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Dental Seny / David Hernandez Arquitectura

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Dental Seny / David Hernandez Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living RoomDental Seny / David Hernandez Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WoodDental Seny / David Hernandez Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WoodDental Seny / David Hernandez Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WoodDental Seny / David Hernandez Arquitectura - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Dental Clinic
Dénia, Spain
  • Architects: David Hernandez Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Cristina Goleman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ECOCLAY -Rock-Montserrat Massif, FINSA -Chapado Natur Roble, JUNG-LS990, NADIS DESIGN -Mondo Gray, NAIS-Alicatado Costa Nova Beige Pale Matt, NEXIA -Tolva M
  • Lead Architects: David Hernández Martín, Sergio Murillo Moreno
  • Category: Dental Clinic
  • General Construction: Germans Cholbi Construcciones
  • City: Dénia
  • Country: Spain
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Dental Seny / David Hernandez Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood
© Cristina Goleman

Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Dental Seny clinic proposes a contemporary reinterpretation of the dental space, understanding architecture as a tool to transform the patient experience. Beyond an aesthetic update, the project presents a precise spatial strategy where identity, function, and atmosphere are integrated into a clear and legible structure.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureHealthcaredental clinicSpain
Cite: "Dental Seny / David Hernandez Arquitectura" [Dental Seny / David Hernandez Arquitectura] 02 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040573/dental-seny-david-hernandez-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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