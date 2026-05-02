Dental Seny / David Hernandez Arquitectura

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Dental Clinic • Dénia, Spain Architects: David Hernandez Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Cristina Goleman

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ECOCLAY -Rock-Montserrat Massif , FINSA -Chapado Natur Roble , JUNG-LS990 , NADIS DESIGN -Mondo Gray , NAIS-Alicatado Costa Nova Beige Pale Matt , NEXIA -Tolva M

Lead Architects: David Hernández Martín, Sergio Murillo Moreno

Category: Dental Clinic

General Construction: Germans Cholbi Construcciones

City: Dénia

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Dental Seny clinic proposes a contemporary reinterpretation of the dental space, understanding architecture as a tool to transform the patient experience. Beyond an aesthetic update, the project presents a precise spatial strategy where identity, function, and atmosphere are integrated into a clear and legible structure.