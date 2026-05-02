Dental Seny / David Hernandez Arquitectura

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Dénia, Spain
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Architects: David Hernandez Arquitectura
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Cristina Goleman
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Manufacturers: ECOCLAY -Rock-Montserrat Massif, FINSA -Chapado Natur Roble, JUNG-LS990, NADIS DESIGN -Mondo Gray, NAIS-Alicatado Costa Nova Beige Pale Matt, NEXIA -Tolva M
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Lead Architects: David Hernández Martín, Sergio Murillo Moreno
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- Category: Dental Clinic
- General Construction: Germans Cholbi Construcciones
- City: Dénia
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Dental Seny clinic proposes a contemporary reinterpretation of the dental space, understanding architecture as a tool to transform the patient experience. Beyond an aesthetic update, the project presents a precise spatial strategy where identity, function, and atmosphere are integrated into a clear and legible structure.