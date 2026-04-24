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JCD Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura

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JCD Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, CourtyardJCD Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Image 3 of 28JCD Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Image 4 of 28JCD Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Image 5 of 28JCD Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Ximenes Leite Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  520
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wilson Dorigon
  • Lead Architects: André Leite, Bruna Ximenes
  • Coordination: Beatriz Rodrigues
  • Project Team: Bianca Rodrigues, Bruno Camargo, Jessica Oliveira
  • General Construction: Sigla Engenharia e Construções
  • Project Management: Tools Gerenciamento e Engenharia
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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JCD Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Wilson Dorigon

Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, the residence, with approximately 520 m² of built area, is organized into three levels and proposes a contemporary interpretation marked by the overlapping of volumes and the careful control of openings.

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Cite: "JCD Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura" [Residência JCD / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura] 24 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040562/jcd-residence-ximenes-leite-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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