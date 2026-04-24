JCD Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Beatriz Rodrigues

Project Team: Bianca Rodrigues, Bruno Camargo, Jessica Oliveira

General Construction: Sigla Engenharia e Construções

Project Management: Tools Gerenciamento e Engenharia

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, the residence, with approximately 520 m² of built area, is organized into three levels and proposes a contemporary interpretation marked by the overlapping of volumes and the careful control of openings.