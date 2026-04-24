JCD Residence / Ximenes Leite Arquitetura

•
São Paulo, Brazil
-
Architects: Ximenes Leite Arquitetura
- Area: 520 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Wilson Dorigon
-
Lead Architects: André Leite, Bruna Ximenes
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Beatriz Rodrigues
- Project Team: Bianca Rodrigues, Bruno Camargo, Jessica Oliveira
- General Construction: Sigla Engenharia e Construções
- Project Management: Tools Gerenciamento e Engenharia
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in São Paulo, the residence, with approximately 520 m² of built area, is organized into three levels and proposes a contemporary interpretation marked by the overlapping of volumes and the careful control of openings.