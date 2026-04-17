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Pom - Two Residential Buildings Block III / zanderroth

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Pom - Two Residential Buildings Block III / zanderroth - Exterior Photography, FacadePom - Two Residential Buildings Block III / zanderroth - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete, BalconyPom - Two Residential Buildings Block III / zanderroth - Interior Photography, BalconyPom - Two Residential Buildings Block III / zanderroth - Exterior Photography, ConcretePom - Two Residential Buildings Block III / zanderroth - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Potsdam, Germany
  • Design Team: Christian Roth
  • Lead Team: Tilman Heiring
  • Office Lead Architects: Christian Roth, Sascha Zander, Tilman Heiring, Joost Willms, Isabel Fischer Perez-Lozao, Burkhard Köhler
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: IRG Ingenieurgesellschaft für rationelle Gebäudetechnik
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ifb frohloff staffa kühl ecker
  • Landscape Architecture: Lohrengel Landschaft
  • City: Potsdam
  • Country: Germany
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Pom - Two Residential Buildings Block III / zanderroth - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simon Menges & Nino Tugushi

Text description provided by the architects. At the Alten Markt in Potsdam, directly adjacent to St. Nicholas' Church and Potsdam City Palace, zanderroth architekten has completed two residential and commercial buildings. The ensemble forms part of the new urban block "Potsdamer Mitte, Block III", developed by the housing cooperative "Karl Marx" Potsdam.

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Cite: "Pom - Two Residential Buildings Block III / zanderroth" 17 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040554/pom-two-residential-buildings-block-iii-zanderroth> ISSN 0719-8884

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