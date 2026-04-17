Pom - Two Residential Buildings Block III / zanderroth

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Potsdam, Germany
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Architects: zanderroth
- Area: 2345 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Simon Menges & Nino Tugushi
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Christian Roth
- Lead Team: Tilman Heiring
- Office Lead Architects: Christian Roth, Sascha Zander, Tilman Heiring, Joost Willms, Isabel Fischer Perez-Lozao, Burkhard Köhler
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: IRG Ingenieurgesellschaft für rationelle Gebäudetechnik
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ifb frohloff staffa kühl ecker
- Landscape Architecture: Lohrengel Landschaft
- City: Potsdam
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. At the Alten Markt in Potsdam, directly adjacent to St. Nicholas' Church and Potsdam City Palace, zanderroth architekten has completed two residential and commercial buildings. The ensemble forms part of the new urban block "Potsdamer Mitte, Block III", developed by the housing cooperative "Karl Marx" Potsdam.