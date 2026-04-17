Pom - Two Residential Buildings Block III / zanderroth

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Category: Residential Architecture

Design Team: Christian Roth

Lead Team: Tilman Heiring

Office Lead Architects: Christian Roth, Sascha Zander, Tilman Heiring, Joost Willms, Isabel Fischer Perez-Lozao, Burkhard Köhler

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: IRG Ingenieurgesellschaft für rationelle Gebäudetechnik

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ifb frohloff staffa kühl ecker

Landscape Architecture: Lohrengel Landschaft

City: Potsdam

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. At the Alten Markt in Potsdam, directly adjacent to St. Nicholas' Church and Potsdam City Palace, zanderroth architekten has completed two residential and commercial buildings. The ensemble forms part of the new urban block "Potsdamer Mitte, Block III", developed by the housing cooperative "Karl Marx" Potsdam.