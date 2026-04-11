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Gosford Regional Library / Lahznimmo Architects

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Gosford Regional Library / Lahznimmo Architects - Image 2 of 16Gosford Regional Library / Lahznimmo Architects - Interior Photography, ChairGosford Regional Library / Lahznimmo Architects - Interior PhotographyGosford Regional Library / Lahznimmo Architects - Interior PhotographyGosford Regional Library / Lahznimmo Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Library
Gosford, Australia
  • Architects: Lahznimmo Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2863
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brett Boardman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Autex Acoustic, Equitone, Sculptform
  • Lead Architects: Andrew Nimmo, Annabel Lahz, Hugo Cottier
  • Category: Library
  • Design Team: Charlotte Bryant
  • Landscape Architecture: Spackman Mossop Michaels
  • General Contractor: North Construction
  • Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Acoustic Logic
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Northrop Consulting Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Northrop Consulting Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Northrop Consulting Engineers
  • Urban Planning: Milestone
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Northrop Consulting Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: MBM
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: MCD Fire Engineering
  • City: Gosford
  • Country: Australia
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Gosford Regional Library / Lahznimmo Architects - Image 2 of 16
© Brett Boardman

Text description provided by the architects. The Gosford Regional Library has been designed to generate a civic presence within the Civic Heart of Gosford, directly addressing the public space of Kibble Park. Kibble Park itself serves the symbolic role of 'Town Square', and the new Library will, in turn, symbolically act as a 'Town Hall'.

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Cite: "Gosford Regional Library / Lahznimmo Architects" 11 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040548/gosford-regional-library-lahznimmo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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