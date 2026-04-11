Gosford Regional Library / Lahznimmo Architects

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Library • Gosford, Australia Architects: Lahznimmo Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2863 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Brett Boardman

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Autex Acoustic , Equitone , Sculptform

Lead Architects: Andrew Nimmo, Annabel Lahz, Hugo Cottier

Category: Library

Design Team: Charlotte Bryant

Landscape Architecture: Spackman Mossop Michaels

General Contractor: North Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Acoustic Logic

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Northrop Consulting Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Northrop Consulting Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Northrop Consulting Engineers

Urban Planning: Milestone

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Northrop Consulting Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: MBM

Engineering & Consulting > Other: MCD Fire Engineering

City: Gosford

Country: Australia

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Text description provided by the architects. The Gosford Regional Library has been designed to generate a civic presence within the Civic Heart of Gosford, directly addressing the public space of Kibble Park. Kibble Park itself serves the symbolic role of 'Town Square', and the new Library will, in turn, symbolically act as a 'Town Hall'.