Gosford Regional Library / Lahznimmo Architects

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Architects: Lahznimmo Architects
- Area: 2863 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Brett Boardman
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Manufacturers: Autex Acoustic, Equitone, Sculptform
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Lead Architects: Andrew Nimmo, Annabel Lahz, Hugo Cottier
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- Category: Library
- Design Team: Charlotte Bryant
- Landscape Architecture: Spackman Mossop Michaels
- General Contractor: North Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Acoustic Logic
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Northrop Consulting Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Northrop Consulting Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Northrop Consulting Engineers
- Urban Planning: Milestone
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Northrop Consulting Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: MBM
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: MCD Fire Engineering
- City: Gosford
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. The Gosford Regional Library has been designed to generate a civic presence within the Civic Heart of Gosford, directly addressing the public space of Kibble Park. Kibble Park itself serves the symbolic role of 'Town Square', and the new Library will, in turn, symbolically act as a 'Town Hall'.