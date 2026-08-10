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Fronton court and multi-purpose space Maeztu Basque Pelota Court / Verne Arquitectura

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Fronton court and multi-purpose space Maeztu Basque Pelota Court / Verne Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyFronton court and multi-purpose space Maeztu Basque Pelota Court / Verne Arquitectura - Image 3 of 33Fronton court and multi-purpose space Maeztu Basque Pelota Court / Verne Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Wood, BrickFronton court and multi-purpose space Maeztu Basque Pelota Court / Verne Arquitectura - Image 5 of 33Fronton court and multi-purpose space Maeztu Basque Pelota Court / Verne Arquitectura - More Images+ 28

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Sports Architecture, Sports Interiors
Aguilar de Codés, Spain
  • Architects: Verne Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Garcia Esparza
  • Lead Architects: Víctor Larripa, Daniel Ruiz de Gordejuela, Javier Martínez, Alejandro Maortua
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Fronton court and multi-purpose space Maeztu Basque Pelota Court / Verne Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Wood, Concrete
© Pablo Garcia Esparza

Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the design of a frontón (Basque pelota court) and multi-purpose spaces in Aguilar de Codés, a medieval town in Navarre. The proposal seeks to integrate the building into its surroundings, located on a challenging site in the village center.

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Verne Arquitectura
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WoodStone

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureInterior DesignSports InteriorsSpain

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WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureInterior DesignSports InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Fronton court and multi-purpose space Maeztu Basque Pelota Court / Verne Arquitectura" 10 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040533/maeztu-basque-pelota-court-verne-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pablo Garcia Esparza

Maeztu 巴斯克回力球场与多功能空间 / Verne Arquitectura

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