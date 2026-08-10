Fronton court and multi-purpose space Maeztu Basque Pelota Court / Verne Arquitectura

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Aguilar de Codés, Spain
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Architects: Verne Arquitectura
- Area: 800 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Pablo Garcia Esparza
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Lead Architects: Víctor Larripa, Daniel Ruiz de Gordejuela, Javier Martínez, Alejandro Maortua
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- Category: Sports Architecture, Sports Interiors
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Josep Agustí
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: ATEC
- City: Aguilar de Codés
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project consists of the design of a frontón (Basque pelota court) and multi-purpose spaces in Aguilar de Codés, a medieval town in Navarre. The proposal seeks to integrate the building into its surroundings, located on a challenging site in the village center.