Cunha House / Roberto Brotero Arquitetura

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Cunha, Brazil
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Architects: Roberto Brotero Arquitetura
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Camila Alba
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Roberto Brotero
- General Construction: Willian França
- City: Cunha
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the rural area of Cunha, at the top of the Serra do Mar, this residence occupies a privileged position on top of a hill, with wide and unobstructed views in all directions. The design stems from the desire to enhance the continuous horizon of the landscape, creating a constant relationship between the built space and the horizon.