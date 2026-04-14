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Cunha House / Roberto Brotero Arquitetura

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Cunha House / Roberto Brotero Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyCunha House / Roberto Brotero Arquitetura - Interior Photography, ChairCunha House / Roberto Brotero Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamCunha House / Roberto Brotero Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairCunha House / Roberto Brotero Arquitetura - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Cunha, Brazil
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Cunha House / Roberto Brotero Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Camila Alba

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the rural area of Cunha, at the top of the Serra do Mar, this residence occupies a privileged position on top of a hill, with wide and unobstructed views in all directions. The design stems from the desire to enhance the continuous horizon of the landscape, creating a constant relationship between the built space and the horizon.

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Roberto Brotero Arquitetura
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Cite: "Cunha House / Roberto Brotero Arquitetura" [Casa de Cunha / Roberto Brotero Arquitetura] 14 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040529/cunha-house-roberto-brotero-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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