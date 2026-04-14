Cunha House / Roberto Brotero Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Roberto Brotero

General Construction: Willian França

City: Cunha

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the rural area of Cunha, at the top of the Serra do Mar, this residence occupies a privileged position on top of a hill, with wide and unobstructed views in all directions. The design stems from the desire to enhance the continuous horizon of the landscape, creating a constant relationship between the built space and the horizon.