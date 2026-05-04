Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Dam House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Dam House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Save

Dam House / Bernardes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, WoodDam House / Bernardes Arquitetura - Image 3 of 19Dam House / Bernardes Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyDam House / Bernardes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, WoodDam House / Bernardes Arquitetura - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Itaúna, Brazil
  • Coordination: Giovanna Queiroz, Daniel Farfelmaze
  • Project Team: Juliana Yoshida, Luísa Mader, Natália Valente, Anna Carolina Lancsarics, Giovanna Custódio, Paula Rimi, Natalia Yoshimoto
  • Landscape Architects: Cenário
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightworks
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ITA Engenharia
  • General Construction: Hauz
  • City: Itaúna
  • Country: Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dam House / Bernardes Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Located by the edge of a reservoir in Minas Gerais, the house was designed to open entirely to the landscape. Discreet lines follow the terrain, dissolving the architecture between water, sky, and vegetation. Upon arrival, the generous wooden roof organizes the path, guiding the visitor towards the interior and the reservoir, while framing the horizon.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Bernardes Arquitetura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Dam House / Bernardes Arquitetura" [Casa da Represa / Bernardes Arquitetura] 04 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040527/dam-house-bernardes-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags