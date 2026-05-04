Dam House / Bernardes Arquitetura

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Itaúna, Brazil
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Architects: Bernardes Arquitetura
- Area: 1030 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
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Lead Architects: Thiago Bernardes, Marcia Santoro, Camila Tariki
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Giovanna Queiroz, Daniel Farfelmaze
- Project Team: Juliana Yoshida, Luísa Mader, Natália Valente, Anna Carolina Lancsarics, Giovanna Custódio, Paula Rimi, Natalia Yoshimoto
- Landscape Architects: Cenário
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightworks
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ITA Engenharia
- General Construction: Hauz
- City: Itaúna
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located by the edge of a reservoir in Minas Gerais, the house was designed to open entirely to the landscape. Discreet lines follow the terrain, dissolving the architecture between water, sky, and vegetation. Upon arrival, the generous wooden roof organizes the path, guiding the visitor towards the interior and the reservoir, while framing the horizon.