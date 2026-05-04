Dam House / Bernardes Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Giovanna Queiroz, Daniel Farfelmaze

Project Team: Juliana Yoshida, Luísa Mader, Natália Valente, Anna Carolina Lancsarics, Giovanna Custódio, Paula Rimi, Natalia Yoshimoto

Landscape Architects: Cenário

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightworks

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ITA Engenharia

General Construction: Hauz

City: Itaúna

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located by the edge of a reservoir in Minas Gerais, the house was designed to open entirely to the landscape. Discreet lines follow the terrain, dissolving the architecture between water, sky, and vegetation. Upon arrival, the generous wooden roof organizes the path, guiding the visitor towards the interior and the reservoir, while framing the horizon.