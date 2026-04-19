Chapel Of Saint Peter / Atelier 66

Save this picture! © Hugo Casanova e João Antunes - Atelier66

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Category: Religious Architecture, Chapel

Lead Team: Maria João Patronilho

City: Viana do Castelo

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. While designing an urban park near the sea in Praia Norte, Viana do Castelo, we were invited to create a small chapel. The site already featured a humble, glass-fronted oratory built by local residents, which was originally slated for demolition. However, given the community's strong connection to the structure—and their devotion to Saint Peter, the patron saint of fishermen—we felt it was essential to preserve its symbolic value.