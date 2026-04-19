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Chapel Of Saint Peter / Atelier 66

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Chapel Of Saint Peter / Atelier 66 - Image 2 of 17Chapel Of Saint Peter / Atelier 66 - Interior Photography, ConcreteChapel Of Saint Peter / Atelier 66 - Image 4 of 17Chapel Of Saint Peter / Atelier 66 - Interior Photography, ConcreteChapel Of Saint Peter / Atelier 66 - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Religious Architecture, Chapel
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
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Chapel Of Saint Peter / Atelier 66 - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Hugo Casanova e João Antunes - Atelier66

Text description provided by the architects. While designing an urban park near the sea in Praia Norte, Viana do Castelo, we were invited to create a small chapel. The site already featured a humble, glass-fronted oratory built by local residents, which was originally slated for demolition. However, given the community's strong connection to the structure—and their devotion to Saint Peter, the patron saint of fishermen—we felt it was essential to preserve its symbolic value.

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Atelier 66
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureWorshipChapelPortugal
Cite: "Chapel Of Saint Peter / Atelier 66" 19 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040516/chapel-of-saint-peter-atelier-66> ISSN 0719-8884

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