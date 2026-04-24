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Moksha House / SAW // Spiegel Aihara Workshop

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Moksha House / SAW // Spiegel Aihara Workshop - Image 2 of 27Moksha House / SAW // Spiegel Aihara Workshop - Image 3 of 27Moksha House / SAW // Spiegel Aihara Workshop - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, PatioMoksha House / SAW // Spiegel Aihara Workshop - Interior PhotographyMoksha House / SAW // Spiegel Aihara Workshop - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Sustainability
Portola Valley, United States
  • Design Team: Dan Spiegel, Megumi Aihara, Adam Strobel, Namhi Kwun, Jeremy Ferguson, Jonah Merris, Dustin Stephens, Sharon Ling, Avery Sell
  • General Contractor: James Yu
  • Lot Area: 3.1 acres (1,25 hectares)
  • Number Of Rooms/Units: 2 stories over a basement
  • Guest House Area: 1,194 square feet (111 square meters) - 1 story
  • General Contractor : Interspace
  • City: Portola Valley
  • Country: United States
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Moksha House / SAW // Spiegel Aihara Workshop - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Joe Fletcher

Text description provided by the architects. A Site of Dramatic Beauty
Set atop a 3.1-acre site in Portola Valley, a scenic, northern-California town strewn across rolling hillsides, panoramic views unfurl across the adjacent Stanford University campus to the San Francisco Bay. Moksha reveals itself gradually through the landscape, culminating in a sculpted composition of expressive material forms. The landscape and architecture balance presence and restraint, a study in enduring figures shaped by light and time.

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SAW // Spiegel Aihara Workshop
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WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityUnited States

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityUnited States
Cite: "Moksha House / SAW // Spiegel Aihara Workshop" 24 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040500/moksha-house-saw-spiegel-aihara-workshop> ISSN 0719-8884

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