Moksha House / SAW // Spiegel Aihara Workshop

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Portola Valley, United States
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Architects: SAW // Spiegel Aihara Workshop
- Area: 724 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Joe Fletcher
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Manufacturers: Fisher & Paykel, Arborica, Brizo, Emtek, Fleetwood, Henrybuilt, Kalesnikoff, Lambert & fils, RBW, Ravenhill Studio, SC Custom Woodworks Inc.
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Landscape Contractor: JG Universal, Jose Gonzalez
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- Category: Houses, Sustainability
- Design Team: Dan Spiegel, Megumi Aihara, Adam Strobel, Namhi Kwun, Jeremy Ferguson, Jonah Merris, Dustin Stephens, Sharon Ling, Avery Sell
- General Contractor: James Yu
- Lot Area: 3.1 acres (1,25 hectares)
- Number Of Rooms/Units: 2 stories over a basement
- Guest House Area: 1,194 square feet (111 square meters) - 1 story
- General Contractor : Interspace
- City: Portola Valley
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. A Site of Dramatic Beauty
Set atop a 3.1-acre site in Portola Valley, a scenic, northern-California town strewn across rolling hillsides, panoramic views unfurl across the adjacent Stanford University campus to the San Francisco Bay. Moksha reveals itself gradually through the landscape, culminating in a sculpted composition of expressive material forms. The landscape and architecture balance presence and restraint, a study in enduring figures shaped by light and time.