Moksha House / SAW // Spiegel Aihara Workshop

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Category: Houses, Sustainability

Design Team: Dan Spiegel, Megumi Aihara, Adam Strobel, Namhi Kwun, Jeremy Ferguson, Jonah Merris, Dustin Stephens, Sharon Ling, Avery Sell

General Contractor: James Yu

Lot Area: 3.1 acres (1,25 hectares)

Number Of Rooms/Units: 2 stories over a basement

Guest House Area: 1,194 square feet (111 square meters) - 1 story

General Contractor : Interspace

City: Portola Valley

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. A Site of Dramatic Beauty

Set atop a 3.1-acre site in Portola Valley, a scenic, northern-California town strewn across rolling hillsides, panoramic views unfurl across the adjacent Stanford University campus to the San Francisco Bay. Moksha reveals itself gradually through the landscape, culminating in a sculpted composition of expressive material forms. The landscape and architecture balance presence and restraint, a study in enduring figures shaped by light and time.