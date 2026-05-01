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Public Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung / Illiz Architektur

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Public Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung / Illiz Architektur - Exterior PhotographyPublic Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung / Illiz Architektur - Interior PhotographyPublic Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung / Illiz Architektur - Interior PhotographyPublic Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung / Illiz Architektur - Image 5 of 21Public Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung / Illiz Architektur - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Swimming Pool, Public Architecture
Wien, Austria
  • Architects: Illiz Architektur
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hertha Huraus
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ceramica Vogue, Cewood SIA, LIGNOTREND, Schüco
  • Design Team: Sabrina Mehlan, Stefanie Wögrath, Daniel Sutovsky
  • Office Lead Architects: Lana Sanders, Daniel Sutovsky
  • Landscape Architecture: Green4Cities
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: energieeffizienz, DI Trugina & Partner, Kannewischer Ingenieurbüro
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Plantec Dr. Christian Rehbichler
  • General Contractor: HAZET Bauunternehmung
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: B-LAB
  • City: Wien
  • Country: Austria
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Public Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung / Illiz Architektur - Exterior Photography
© Hertha Huraus

Text description provided by the architects. Connected by two bridges, the new training pool hall of the Public Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung forms a contemporary, climate-responsive extension to a 1980s swimming complex — demonstrating how ageing public infrastructure can be expanded with minimal footprint and a clear architectural identity.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingswimming poolPublic ArchitectureAustria

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WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Trainingswimming poolPublic ArchitectureAustria
Cite: "Public Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung / Illiz Architektur" 01 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040491/public-swimming-pool-grossfeldsiedlung-illiz-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

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