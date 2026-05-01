Public Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung / Illiz Architektur

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Architects: Illiz Architektur
- Area: 2550 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Hertha Huraus
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Manufacturers: Ceramica Vogue, Cewood SIA, LIGNOTREND, Schüco
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- Category: Swimming Pool, Public Architecture
- Design Team: Sabrina Mehlan, Stefanie Wögrath, Daniel Sutovsky
- Office Lead Architects: Lana Sanders, Daniel Sutovsky
- Landscape Architecture: Green4Cities
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: energieeffizienz, DI Trugina & Partner, Kannewischer Ingenieurbüro
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Plantec Dr. Christian Rehbichler
- General Contractor: HAZET Bauunternehmung
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: B-LAB
- City: Wien
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. Connected by two bridges, the new training pool hall of the Public Swimming Pool Großfeldsiedlung forms a contemporary, climate-responsive extension to a 1980s swimming complex — demonstrating how ageing public infrastructure can be expanded with minimal footprint and a clear architectural identity.