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Theatr Clwyd / Haworth Tompkins

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Theatr Clwyd / Haworth Tompkins - Exterior PhotographyTheatr Clwyd / Haworth Tompkins - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Glass, Column, Chair, BeamTheatr Clwyd / Haworth Tompkins - Image 4 of 46Theatr Clwyd / Haworth Tompkins - Image 5 of 46Theatr Clwyd / Haworth Tompkins - More Images+ 41

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Theater
United Kingdom
  • Category: Theater
  • Design Team: Lucy Picardo, Will Mesher, Alessandra Vella, Fred Howarth, Simon Ricketts, Jessica Daly, Rachel Housley, Pierre Shaw, Will Priest, Isabel Mathers, Adrian Lau, Steve Tompkins
  • Main Contractor: Gilbert Ash
  • Client: Theatr Clwyd & Flintshire County Council
  • Access Consultants: HADA
  • Fire Consultant: OFR
  • Service Design Consultancy: Studio Three Sixty
  • Wayfinding Consultant: Studio Mothership
  • Catering Consultant: Keith Winton Design
  • Country: United Kingdom
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Theatr Clwyd / Haworth Tompkins - Exterior Photography
© Philip Vile

Text description provided by the architects. Haworth Tompkins has recently completed the transformation of Wales' largest producing theater, Theatr Clwyd, a Grade II-listed theater and cultural centre in Mold, North Wales. The major redevelopment transforms the landmark 1970s arts complex into a vibrant, sustainable, and accessible civic destination, equipped to support professional productions, participatory work, education, and serve its local community for generations to come. Theatr Clwyd sits on a hillside above the town of Mold and was built as a regional arts centre to provide cultural opportunities for people living in North Wales. It was originally designed to accommodate multiple performance spaces, TV studios, a gallery, and function rooms. Designed by R.W.Harvey, the county architect for Flintshire, the building was opened as 'Clwyd Theater and Educational Technology Centre' on the 21st May 1976, by Queen Elizabeth II.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancetheaterUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Theatr Clwyd / Haworth Tompkins" 11 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040450/theatr-clwyd-haworth-tompkins> ISSN 0719-8884

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