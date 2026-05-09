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Residence in Sumaré / Trema Arquitetura + Gabriel Sepe

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Residence in Sumaré / Trema Arquitetura + Gabriel Sepe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, ChairResidence in Sumaré / Trema Arquitetura + Gabriel Sepe - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Chair, TableResidence in Sumaré / Trema Arquitetura + Gabriel Sepe - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairResidence in Sumaré / Trema Arquitetura + Gabriel Sepe - Interior Photography, WoodResidence in Sumaré / Trema Arquitetura + Gabriel Sepe - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Gabriel Sepe, Trema Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  rx pinturas
  • Lead Architects: Raphael Souza, Gabriel Sepe
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Residence in Sumaré / Trema Arquitetura + Gabriel Sepe - Exterior Photography, Door
© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the renovation of a single-family residence in the Sumaré neighborhood of São Paulo. The original house features a brutalist and expressive materiality, characterized by its exposed concrete structure, monolithic granilite flooring, and exposed brick walls. Located on a steeply sloped lot, the construction is staggered across four levels, a topographical condition that provides the residence with a panoramic view of Pico do Jaraguá.

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Gabriel Sepe
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Trema Arquitetura
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Residence in Sumaré / Trema Arquitetura + Gabriel Sepe" [Residência no Sumaré / Trema Arquitetura + Gabriel Sepe] 09 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040442/residence-in-sumare-trema-arquitetura-plus-gabriel-sepe> ISSN 0719-8884

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