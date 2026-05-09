Residence in Sumaré / Trema Arquitetura + Gabriel Sepe

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Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the renovation of a single-family residence in the Sumaré neighborhood of São Paulo. The original house features a brutalist and expressive materiality, characterized by its exposed concrete structure, monolithic granilite flooring, and exposed brick walls. Located on a steeply sloped lot, the construction is staggered across four levels, a topographical condition that provides the residence with a panoramic view of Pico do Jaraguá.