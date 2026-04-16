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Platte-Lostraat Collective Housing / KPW architecten

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Platte-Lostraat Collective Housing / KPW architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete, BalconyPlatte-Lostraat Collective Housing / KPW architecten - Interior Photography, Facade, Balcony, ConcretePlatte-Lostraat Collective Housing / KPW architecten - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassPlatte-Lostraat Collective Housing / KPW architecten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Facade, Handrail, Door, Balcony, ConcretePlatte-Lostraat Collective Housing / KPW architecten - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Leuven, Belgium
  • Design Team: Peter Kint, Stijn Philippe, Pieter Walraet, Marijke Leflot, Mira Roman, Pieter Steens, Thomas Van Gelder, Caspar Vanooteghem
  • General Contractor: Dethier
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Paridaens Ingenieurs, Atelier T, Creteq, Groep Infrabo, Frank Iwens
  • City: Leuven
  • Country: Belgium
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Platte-Lostraat Collective Housing / KPW architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete, Balcony
© Pieter Rabijns

Platte-Lostraat – Collective Housing - The project, consisting of 28 apartments, is centrally located in Kessel-Lo, a sub-municipality of the city of Leuven, between the green structures of the Jan Vranckxpad, Trolieberg/Predikherenberg, and Michottepark. It has the potential and ambition to connect these green structures with eachother.

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Cite: "Platte-Lostraat Collective Housing / KPW architecten" 16 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040438/platte-lostraat-collective-housing-kpw-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

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