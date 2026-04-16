Platte-Lostraat Collective Housing / KPW architecten

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Leuven, Belgium
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Architects: KPW architecten
- Area: 3300 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Pieter Rabijns
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Design Team: Peter Kint, Stijn Philippe, Pieter Walraet, Marijke Leflot, Mira Roman, Pieter Steens, Thomas Van Gelder, Caspar Vanooteghem
- General Contractor: Dethier
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Paridaens Ingenieurs, Atelier T, Creteq, Groep Infrabo, Frank Iwens
- City: Leuven
- Country: Belgium
Platte-Lostraat – Collective Housing - The project, consisting of 28 apartments, is centrally located in Kessel-Lo, a sub-municipality of the city of Leuven, between the green structures of the Jan Vranckxpad, Trolieberg/Predikherenberg, and Michottepark. It has the potential and ambition to connect these green structures with eachother.