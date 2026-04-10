Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Denmark
  5. Stenkløvervej Vacation House / Filip Karl Edward Arkitektur

Stenkløvervej Vacation House / Filip Karl Edward Arkitektur

Save

Stenkløvervej Vacation House / Filip Karl Edward Arkitektur - Exterior Photography, GardenStenkløvervej Vacation House / Filip Karl Edward Arkitektur - Exterior Photography, WoodStenkløvervej Vacation House / Filip Karl Edward Arkitektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingStenkløvervej Vacation House / Filip Karl Edward Arkitektur - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, LightingStenkløvervej Vacation House / Filip Karl Edward Arkitektur - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Sjællands Odde, Denmark
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Filip Karl Edward Arkitektur
  • City: Sjællands Odde
  • Country: Denmark
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Stenkløvervej Vacation House / Filip Karl Edward Arkitektur - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Ditte Auguste Mørkholt

Text description provided by the architects. This vacation house is a "Less is Enough" project. The client's starting point was the need to build a new summer house that could accommodate the entire family, allowing them to spend the whole summer together in one place. Instead of prioritizing large spaces and maximum comfort, this compact house embraces the idea that it is only a summer house. The everyday standards of permanent living are intentionally left behind. Rather than spending the budget on maximizing square meters, the project focuses on investing in durable, sustainable materials and a thoughtful spatial concept.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Filip Karl Edward Arkitektur
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesDenmark
Cite: "Stenkløvervej Vacation House / Filip Karl Edward Arkitektur" 10 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040437/stenklovervej-vacation-house-filip-karl-edward-arkitektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags