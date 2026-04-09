Villa in Recco / Gosplan + Giordano Hadamik Architects + caarpa + studio.skey

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Category: Lodging, Landscape Architecture

Design Coordination: Giordano Hadamik Architects + Gosplan

Design Leaders: Nadine Hadamik (Giordano Hadamik Architects), Lorenzo Trompetto (Gosplan)

Design Team: Daniele Giordano (Giordano Hadamik Architects), Nicola Lunardi (Gosplan), Veronica Rusca (Gosplan), Marina Mori (Gosplan), Selene Vacchelli (Gosplan)

Landscape Coordination: caarpa (Marta Carraro, Francesco Forni)

Landscape Design Team: Pietro d’Albertis (caarpa), Mauro Di Domenico (caarpa)

City: Recco

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. On November 10, 1943, the city of Recco was destroyed forever. Twenty-two bombers of the British Royal Air Force dropped 33 tons of explosives, attempting to demolish the railway bridge, an iconic element of the town and a crucial point for the supply of Nazi-fascist troops. The bombing caused the deaths of numerous civilians and almost completely destroyed the characteristic Ligurian village. The town was razed to the ground. On November 11, the landscape around the railway bridge bore the spectral image of one of the most picturesque villages on the Levante coast: Recco was now only a memory, with only a few houses and a few scattered monuments left intact. During the years of reconstruction, some renowned architects were called upon to revive the town, including Luigi Vietti, the designer of the Town Hall building. Among the victims of the bombing was a large part of a beautiful Franciscan complex dating back to the 1400s, of which the church was almost entirely destroyed.