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House SI / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos

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House SI / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamHouse SI / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos - Image 3 of 21House SI / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyHouse SI / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos - Image 5 of 21House SI / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Algarrobo, Chile
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Daniel Iragüen, Claudio Viñuela, Gustavo Schweitzer, Vicente de la Maza, María José Çaldumbide, Alexa Napp, Víctor Cárcamo
  • Structural Analysis: Roberto Stocker Lagos
  • Sewer And Drinking Water Project: Marcelo Santibañez
  • Gas Project: Manuel González Ponce
  • Topography: Enrique Osorio
  • Builder: Mario Cuevas
  • Structural Prefabrication And Machining: Timber Ingeniería
  • City: Algarrobo
  • Country: Chile
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House SI / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos - Image 3 of 21
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. They commissioned us to design a first home for a couple relocating from Iquique to Algarrobo, to be closer to their children who live in Santiago and thus be able to see them more frequently. They wanted a relaxed, beach-style house that was easy to inhabit and invited gatherings, where they could comfortably host guests, cook, share meals, watch movies, listen to music, contemplate the horizon, and enjoy nature both as a group and as a couple, or with their granddaughter.

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Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos
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Cite: "House SI / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos" [Casa SI / Iragüen Viñuela Arquitectos] 08 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040307/house-si-iraguen-vinuela-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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