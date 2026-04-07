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  5. 81 Housing Units / Ramdam Architectes + palast

81 Housing Units / Ramdam Architectes + palast

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81 Housing Units / Ramdam Architectes + palast - Exterior Photography, Facade81 Housing Units / Ramdam Architectes + palast - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony, Concrete81 Housing Units / Ramdam Architectes + palast - Interior Photography, Balcony81 Housing Units / Ramdam Architectes + palast - Exterior Photography81 Housing Units / Ramdam Architectes + palast - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Apartments
Nantes, France
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81 Housing Units / Ramdam Architectes + palast - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Charles Bouchaib

Text description provided by the architects. In the center of Nantes, the transformation of the former army barracks known as the Caserne Mellinet reflects contemporary urban challenges. Situated at the entrance of this neighborhood composed of six hamlets, the flats completed by Ramdam and Palast are part of the Chapus hamlet. This hamlet is the transitional urban feature linking the Saint-Donatien neighborhood and the heart of the barracks complex. Whilst respecting the intention of urban planners to create a coherent identity between the two areas, the project is first and foremost part of a powerful construction ambition of a wooden structure and mineral façades composed of plastered hempcrete.

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Ramdam Architectes
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palast
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WoodSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHousingApartmentsFrance

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WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesHousingApartmentsFrance
Cite: "81 Housing Units / Ramdam Architectes + palast" 07 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040267/81-housing-units-ramdam-architectes-plus-palast> ISSN 0719-8884

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