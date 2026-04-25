VLP House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

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Monte Mor, Brazil
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Architects: Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
- Area: 670 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Fran Parente
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Manufacturers: Adriana Yazbek, Casa Ática, Companhia de Iluminação , D'França Móveis , Dpot, Estúdio Orth, Mobília Tempo, Pedras Bellas Artes , Rodrigo Silveira, Tableria , Tresuno, Ulimax, Villa Remate
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Lead Architect: Domingos Pascali, Sarkis Semerdjian
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Laer Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: MVF Engenharia de Projetos S/C Ltda
- Landscape Design: Andre Paoliello Paisagismo
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Guimarães Dias Projetos Estruturais
- City: Monte Mor
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The trapezoidal shape of the land, located in a vacation condominium near São Paulo, guided the formal decision of the Casa VLP floor plan. The residence features a traditional division between the social block and the intimate block, separated by a central circulation axis that begins at the entrance of the house. This entrance is marked by a wooden pergola, which indicates the path and invites the individual to enter.