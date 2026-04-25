VLP House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Monte Mor, Brazil Architects: Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 670 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Fran Parente

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Adriana Yazbek , Casa Ática , Companhia de Iluminação , D'França Móveis , Dpot , Estúdio Orth , Mobília Tempo , Pedras Bellas Artes , Rodrigo Silveira , Tableria , Tresuno , Ulimax , Villa Remate

Lead Architect: Domingos Pascali, Sarkis Semerdjian

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Laer Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: MVF Engenharia de Projetos S/C Ltda

Landscape Design: Andre Paoliello Paisagismo

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Guimarães Dias Projetos Estruturais

City: Monte Mor

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The trapezoidal shape of the land, located in a vacation condominium near São Paulo, guided the formal decision of the Casa VLP floor plan. The residence features a traditional division between the social block and the intimate block, separated by a central circulation axis that begins at the entrance of the house. This entrance is marked by a wooden pergola, which indicates the path and invites the individual to enter.