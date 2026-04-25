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VLP House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

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VLP House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Image 2 of 32VLP House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, BeamVLP House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, PatioVLP House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Image 5 of 32VLP House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Monte Mor, Brazil
  • Architects: Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  670
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Adriana Yazbek, Casa Ática, Companhia de Iluminação , D'França Móveis , Dpot, Estúdio Orth, Mobília Tempo, Pedras Bellas Artes , Rodrigo Silveira, Tableria , Tresuno, Ulimax, Villa Remate
  • Lead Architect: Domingos Pascali, Sarkis Semerdjian
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Laer Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Facilities: MVF Engenharia de Projetos S/C Ltda
  • Landscape Design: Andre Paoliello Paisagismo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Guimarães Dias Projetos Estruturais
  • City: Monte Mor
  • Country: Brazil
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VLP House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Image 2 of 32
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. The trapezoidal shape of the land, located in a vacation condominium near São Paulo, guided the formal decision of the Casa VLP floor plan. The residence features a traditional division between the social block and the intimate block, separated by a central circulation axis that begins at the entrance of the house. This entrance is marked by a wooden pergola, which indicates the path and invites the individual to enter.

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Cite: "VLP House / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos" [Casa VLP / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos] 25 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040149/vlp-house-pascali-semerdjian-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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