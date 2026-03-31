Willowdale Sports Precinct / Sam Crawford Architects

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Category: Sports Architecture, Public Architecture

Project Team: Sam Crawford, Gabrielle Pelletier, Rhys Nicholas, Liam Marosy-Weide, Jarad Grice, Ken Warr, Caitlin Condon

Landscape Architect & Lead Consultant: ASPECT Studios

Accessibility: Morris Golding Access Consulting

Bca Consultant: GRS Building Reports

Structural & Civil Engineer: Lindsay Dynan

Ecology Consultant: Eco Logical Australia

Hydraulic/Fire/Electrical Engineer: Northrop Consulting Engineers

Integrated Art: Lymesmith

Irrigation Consultant: Hydroplan

PCA: Hackett Certification

Quantity Surveyor: MBM

Contractor: RELD Group + Landscape Solutions

Client: Stockland and Campbelltown City Council

City: Denham Court

Country: Australia

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Located in the rapidly densifying area south of Sydney's new international airport, the design of a new sports pavilion references the nearby remains of ancient clay ovens, traditionally used by local Indigenous people. Sam Crawford, director of SCA, said: "Willowdale Sports Precinct is located at the juncture of an ancient landscape (with archaeological evidence suggesting inhabitation for the past 10,000 years or more) and a burgeoning new suburb in the changing southwest Sydney region." "Our design for the sports pavilion is inspired by archaeological finds in the nationally significant Indigenous sites nearby. It's a unique place within the Sydney region because it contains evidence for ground ovens lined with baked clay balls (like heat beads) that were manufactured, traded, and used for cooking by the local Dharawal and Darug peoples."