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Farmers' Assembly / Lousinha Arquitectos

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Farmers' Assembly / Lousinha Arquitectos - Image 2 of 51Farmers' Assembly / Lousinha Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Lighting, ChairFarmers' Assembly / Lousinha Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, GlassFarmers' Assembly / Lousinha Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Stairs, ChairFarmers' Assembly / Lousinha Arquitectos - More Images+ 46

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Renovation
São Félix da Marinha, Portugal
  • Architects: Lousinha Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3595
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Saint-Gobain, BRUMA, CS Coelho da Silva, Velux
  • Lead Architect: Paulo Lousinha
  • Collaborator: José Miguel Figueiredo, Rafael Sangareau, Shen Qian, Francisco Pinhal, Ana Mota Pinto, Elisa Lousinha
  • Client: Companhia da Assembleia da Granja, S.A.
  • Builder: Construtora Secular, S.A.
  • Inspection: Companhia da Assembleia da Granja
  • Engineering: Bai - Building and Innovation
  • Landscape: Lousinha Arquitectos
  • Light Design: José Magalhães Sanches
  • Acoustic Design: José Fonseca
  • Fluids Engineering: Pedro Tavares
  • Thermal Engineering: José Fonseca
  • Interior Design: José Luís Dias
  • City: São Félix da Marinha
  • Country: Portugal
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Farmers' Assembly / Lousinha Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The former Assembleia da Granja occupies an entire block in the centre of Praia da Granja. Built in the late 19th century, it emerged from the summer life of the time and became a reference point in the social landscape of the place. Figures such as King Carlos I, Queen Amélia, Eça de Queirós, Camilo Castelo Branco, and Sophia de Mello Breyner were regular visitors. Ramalho Ortigão called the Granja “the most glorious, the freshest, the cleanest of Portugal’s seaside resorts”.

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Cite: "Farmers' Assembly / Lousinha Arquitectos" [Assembleia da Granja / Lousinha Arquitectos] 09 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040054/farmers-assembly-lousinha-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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