Farmers' Assembly / Lousinha Arquitectos

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Residential Architecture, Renovation • São Félix da Marinha, Portugal Architects: Lousinha Arquitectos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 3595 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Saint-Gobain BRUMA , CS Coelho da Silva , Velux Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Paulo Lousinha

Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation

Collaborator: José Miguel Figueiredo, Rafael Sangareau, Shen Qian, Francisco Pinhal, Ana Mota Pinto, Elisa Lousinha

Client: Companhia da Assembleia da Granja, S.A.

Builder: Construtora Secular, S.A.

Inspection: Companhia da Assembleia da Granja

Engineering: Bai - Building and Innovation

Landscape: Lousinha Arquitectos

Light Design: José Magalhães Sanches

Acoustic Design: José Fonseca

Fluids Engineering: Pedro Tavares

Thermal Engineering: José Fonseca

Interior Design: José Luís Dias

City: São Félix da Marinha

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The former Assembleia da Granja occupies an entire block in the centre of Praia da Granja. Built in the late 19th century, it emerged from the summer life of the time and became a reference point in the social landscape of the place. Figures such as King Carlos I, Queen Amélia, Eça de Queirós, Camilo Castelo Branco, and Sophia de Mello Breyner were regular visitors. Ramalho Ortigão called the Granja “the most glorious, the freshest, the cleanest of Portugal’s seaside resorts”.