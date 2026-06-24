Casa Meyra / Di Frenna Arquitectos

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Adriana Paulina Cosio Alcántara

Technical Team: Juan Gerardo Guardado Ávila

Interior Design: BRUNO

City: Colima

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Meyra is an exploration of restraint. A house that, without expanding in an overt way, finds in volumetry and materiality the tools to build depth, character, and a clear presence from the outside. The project is defined by a precise architecture, where each decision seems to respond more to spatial clarity than to the pursuit of a dominant gesture.