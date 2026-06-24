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Casa Meyra / Di Frenna Arquitectos

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Casa Meyra / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairCasa Meyra / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairCasa Meyra / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, ChairCasa Meyra / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopCasa Meyra / Di Frenna Arquitectos - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Colima, Mexico
  • Architects: Di Frenna Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorena Darquea
  • Lead Architect: Matia Di Frenna Müller
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Adriana Paulina Cosio Alcántara
  • Technical Team: Juan Gerardo Guardado Ávila
  • Interior Design: BRUNO
  • City: Colima
  • Country: Mexico
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Casa Meyra / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Meyra is an exploration of restraint. A house that, without expanding in an overt way, finds in volumetry and materiality the tools to build depth, character, and a clear presence from the outside. The project is defined by a precise architecture, where each decision seems to respond more to spatial clarity than to the pursuit of a dominant gesture.

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Cite: "Casa Meyra / Di Frenna Arquitectos" 24 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1040036/casa-meyra-di-frenna-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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