Casa Meyra / Di Frenna Arquitectos

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Architects: Di Frenna Arquitectos
- Area: 360 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Lorena Darquea
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Lead Architect: Matia Di Frenna Müller
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Text description provided by the architects. Casa Meyra is an exploration of restraint. A house that, without expanding in an overt way, finds in volumetry and materiality the tools to build depth, character, and a clear presence from the outside. The project is defined by a precise architecture, where each decision seems to respond more to spatial clarity than to the pursuit of a dominant gesture.