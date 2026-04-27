Gardiner Museum / Montgomery Sisam Architects + Andrew Jones Design

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Text description provided by the architects. The renovation of the Gardiner Museum's ground floor was guided by three core principles: Accessibility, Connectivity, and Indigeneity. The project aimed to create a welcoming, flexible, and culturally resonant environment while highlighting the museum's world-class ceramics collection. A key inspiration was the desire to strengthen visual and physical connections across the ground floor, provide improved circulation, and recognize Indigenous ceramic traditions through the museum's first permanent gallery dedicated to Indigenous works, designed by Chris Cornelius of studio:indigenous and curated by Franchesca Hebert‑Spence, the museum's inaugural Curator of Indigenous Ceramics.