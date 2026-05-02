Student Studies 46B / Carmelina & Aurelio Taller de Arquitectura

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Text description provided by the architects. Urban densification is often associated with verticality, an increase in levels, and the replacement of existing housing. Estudios 46B presents a different stance: densifying does not necessarily mean building higher, but rather occupying what already exists with greater intelligence. The project arises from utilizing the roof of a 72 m2 garage, transforming a minimal domestic expansion into an architectural strategy capable of questioning models of student housing and land use in intermediate cities.