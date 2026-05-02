Student Studies 46B / Carmelina & Aurelio Taller de Arquitectura

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Ocozocoautla de Espinosa, Mexico
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Architects: Carmelina & Aurelio Taller de Arquitectura
- Area: 93 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Carmelin&Aurelio Taller de Arquitectura
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Manufacturers: Cemex, Interceramic, Pinturas Berel
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Lead Architects: Gilbert Aurelio Lopez Santiago, Jessy Carmelina Victorio Robles
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- Category: Apartments
- City: Ocozocoautla de Espinosa
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Urban densification is often associated with verticality, an increase in levels, and the replacement of existing housing. Estudios 46B presents a different stance: densifying does not necessarily mean building higher, but rather occupying what already exists with greater intelligence. The project arises from utilizing the roof of a 72 m2 garage, transforming a minimal domestic expansion into an architectural strategy capable of questioning models of student housing and land use in intermediate cities.