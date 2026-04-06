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Valle House / DAFdf arquitectura Y urbanismo

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Valle House / DAFdf arquitectura Y urbanismo - Interior Photography, WoodValle House / DAFdf arquitectura Y urbanismo - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair, CountertopValle House / DAFdf arquitectura Y urbanismo - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Shelving, ChairValle House / DAFdf arquitectura Y urbanismo - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, BalconyValle House / DAFdf arquitectura Y urbanismo - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Valle de Bravo, Mexico
  • Architects: DAFdf arquitectura Y urbanismo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  425
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Interceramic, Kolorines
  • Lead Architects: Gabriela Bojalil, Paul van der Voort
  • Category: Houses
  • Technical Team: Jassiel Cante, Israel Reyes, Pablo Moisés
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Joaquín Gutiérrez Vega
  • General Construction: Jorge Cornish Álvarez
  • Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Juventino Mercado
  • City: Valle de Bravo
  • Country: Mexico
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Valle House / DAFdf arquitectura Y urbanismo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair
© César Belio

Text description provided by the architects. In the upper part of the town of Valle de Bravo, Casa Valle is built on a terrain with irregular topography and complex polygonal features. After a steep ascent, vertical planes of glass, steel, and wood emerge between pine trunks. Above them, a concrete platform projects in front of the tree canopies, hovering over a rocky slope with its vegetation.

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Cite: "Valle House / DAFdf arquitectura Y urbanismo" [Casa Valle / DAFdf arquitectura Y urbanismo] 06 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039994/valle-house-dafdf-arquitectura-y-urbanismo> ISSN 0719-8884

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