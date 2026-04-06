Valle House / DAFdf arquitectura Y urbanismo

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Architects: DAFdf arquitectura Y urbanismo
- Area: 425 m²
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Manufacturers: Interceramic, Kolorines
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Lead Architects: Gabriela Bojalil, Paul van der Voort
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Text description provided by the architects. In the upper part of the town of Valle de Bravo, Casa Valle is built on a terrain with irregular topography and complex polygonal features. After a steep ascent, vertical planes of glass, steel, and wood emerge between pine trunks. Above them, a concrete platform projects in front of the tree canopies, hovering over a rocky slope with its vegetation.