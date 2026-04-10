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  5. 24 Affordable Housing Units in Igualada / 4RQ arquitectura + MBM Arquitectes

24 Affordable Housing Units in Igualada / 4RQ arquitectura + MBM Arquitectes

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24 Affordable Housing Units in Igualada / 4RQ arquitectura + MBM Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Wood24 Affordable Housing Units in Igualada / 4RQ arquitectura + MBM Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Wood, Balcony24 Affordable Housing Units in Igualada / 4RQ arquitectura + MBM Arquitectes - Image 4 of 2624 Affordable Housing Units in Igualada / 4RQ arquitectura + MBM Arquitectes - Image 5 of 2624 Affordable Housing Units in Igualada / 4RQ arquitectura + MBM Arquitectes - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Social Housing
Igualada, Spain
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24 Affordable Housing Units in Igualada / 4RQ arquitectura + MBM Arquitectes - Interior Photography, Wood
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. 24 social housing units in Igualada: a piece of public housing that expands collective space, promotes sustainability, and strengthens community life.

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Cite: "24 Affordable Housing Units in Igualada / 4RQ arquitectura + MBM Arquitectes" [24 Viviendas Sociales en Igualada / 4RQ arquitectura + MBM Arquitectes] 10 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039992/24-affordable-housing-units-in-igualada-4rq-arquitectura-plus-mbm-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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