24 Affordable Housing Units in Igualada / 4RQ arquitectura + MBM Arquitectes

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Igualada, Spain
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Architects: 4RQ arquitectura, MBM Arquitectes
- Area: 2632 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Adrià Goula
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- Category: Social Housing
- Architects And Lead Architects: Marta Camañes, Oriol Capdevila, Gerard Torrent
- Technical Team: Beth Bacardit, Santi Velasco
- City: Igualada
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. 24 social housing units in Igualada: a piece of public housing that expands collective space, promotes sustainability, and strengthens community life.