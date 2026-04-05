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  5. JL Residence / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha

JL Residence / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha

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JL Residence / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha - Image 2 of 31JL Residence / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha - Interior Photography, Dining roomJL Residence / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairJL Residence / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamJL Residence / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Bragança Paulista, Brazil
  • Architects: Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  926
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arkos - Arkowood E Line, Eliane, Ornare, Terra Cor
  • Lead Architects: Kiko Castello Branco + Lucas Cunha
  • Project Team: Júlia Brückmann, Ana Paula Gomes
  • General Construction: Epson Engenharia
  • Landscape Design: André Paoliello
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mauricio Caberlon
  • City: Bragança Paulista
  • Country: Brazil
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JL Residence / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha - Image 6 of 31
© Carolina Lacaz

Text description provided by the architects. Set on a corner lot marked by a gentle slope and broad views of the landscape, the JL Residence, completed in 2025, is organized from two independent volumes connected by a single metal structure. Located in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, the house adopts an architectural language that emphasizes structural lightness, transparency, and integration with the vegetation and views of the land.

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Cite: "JL Residence / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha" [Residência JL / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha] 05 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039989/jl-residence-kiko-castello-branco-arquitetura-plus-lucas-cunha> ISSN 0719-8884

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