JL Residence / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha

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Bragança Paulista, Brazil
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Architects: Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha
- Area: 926 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Carolina Lacaz
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Manufacturers: Arkos - Arkowood E Line, Eliane, Ornare, Terra Cor
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Lead Architects: Kiko Castello Branco + Lucas Cunha
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Júlia Brückmann, Ana Paula Gomes
- General Construction: Epson Engenharia
- Landscape Design: André Paoliello
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mauricio Caberlon
- City: Bragança Paulista
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Set on a corner lot marked by a gentle slope and broad views of the landscape, the JL Residence, completed in 2025, is organized from two independent volumes connected by a single metal structure. Located in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, the house adopts an architectural language that emphasizes structural lightness, transparency, and integration with the vegetation and views of the land.