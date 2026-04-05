JL Residence / Kiko Castello Branco Arquitetura + Lucas Cunha

+ 26

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Júlia Brückmann, Ana Paula Gomes

General Construction: Epson Engenharia

Landscape Design: André Paoliello

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Mauricio Caberlon

City: Bragança Paulista

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set on a corner lot marked by a gentle slope and broad views of the landscape, the JL Residence, completed in 2025, is organized from two independent volumes connected by a single metal structure. Located in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, the house adopts an architectural language that emphasizes structural lightness, transparency, and integration with the vegetation and views of the land.