Pascoal Vita Building / Bernardes Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Project Team: Fernanda Luqueze, Marina Salles, Ana Carolina Zuin, Renata Leite, Juliana Fonseca

Landscape Desgin: Oficina 2 Mais

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightsource

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a corner lot between two streets in the western part of São Paulo, the Pascoal Vita Building stands out for its striking geometry, softened by the gardens that surround the entire construction and establish a continuity with the surrounding landscape.