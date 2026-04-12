Pascoal Vita Building / Bernardes Arquitetura

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Bernardes Arquitetura
- Area: 7930 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
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Lead Architects: Thiago Bernardes, Dante Furlan, Fausto Sombra
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Project Team: Fernanda Luqueze, Marina Salles, Ana Carolina Zuin, Renata Leite, Juliana Fonseca
- Landscape Desgin: Oficina 2 Mais
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightsource
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a corner lot between two streets in the western part of São Paulo, the Pascoal Vita Building stands out for its striking geometry, softened by the gardens that surround the entire construction and establish a continuity with the surrounding landscape.