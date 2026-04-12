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Pascoal Vita Building / Bernardes Arquitetura

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Pascoal Vita Building / Bernardes Arquitetura - Image 2 of 24Pascoal Vita Building / Bernardes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, WoodPascoal Vita Building / Bernardes Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyPascoal Vita Building / Bernardes Arquitetura - Interior Photography, WoodPascoal Vita Building / Bernardes Arquitetura - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Apartments
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Project Team: Fernanda Luqueze, Marina Salles, Ana Carolina Zuin, Renata Leite, Juliana Fonseca
  • Landscape Desgin: Oficina 2 Mais
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Lightsource
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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Pascoal Vita Building / Bernardes Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Implanted on a corner lot between two streets in the western part of São Paulo, the Pascoal Vita Building stands out for its striking geometry, softened by the gardens that surround the entire construction and establish a continuity with the surrounding landscape.

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Bernardes Arquitetura
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Cite: "Pascoal Vita Building / Bernardes Arquitetura" [Edifício Pascoal Vita / Bernardes Arquitetura] 12 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039985/pascoal-vita-building-bernardes-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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