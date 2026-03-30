Historical Oberamteistraße Museum / wulf architekten

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Cultural Architecture, Museum • Reutlingen, Germany Architects: wulf architekten

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 338 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Brigida González

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Sto Binder Holz GmbH Wood Industry , Conluto , Fuchs Design , La Rochère , Tormax , Viabizzuno Manufacturers:

Category: Cultural Architecture, Museum

Lead Team: Stephan Burger

Design Team: Philipp Stute, Nicole Cao, Antonio Dürig, Hannah Esch, Junjie Long, Michael Mayer, Kübra Mercan, Damla Mirik, Nova Michalski, Simon Müller, Weiyan Wang, Maria Wyller

Office Lead Architects: Tobias Wulf, Jan-Michael Kallfaß, Ingmar Menzer, Steffen Vogt, Gabriel Wulf

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: str.ucture

Engineering & Consulting > Other: strebewerk, Ingenieurbüro Grau, planR, Brandschutz Consulting, Kurz und Fischer, Béla Berec

Landscape Architecture: Bäuerle Landschaftsarchitekten

Project Management: Hitzler Ingenieure

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: IB Wienand

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: IB Köhler

City: Reutlingen

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. The historic row of houses at Oberamteistraße 28–32, along with the surviving basement of the "Stone House" that had occupied plot no. 34, but was demolished in 1972, are among the oldest and most interesting buildings in the former free imperial city of Reutlingen. These architectural artifacts date back to the 13th century, when the city of Reutlingen was founded. The ensemble is therefore one of the oldest rows of houses in southern Germany, authentically reflecting the development of building and living culture over the centuries.