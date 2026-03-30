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Historical Oberamteistraße Museum / wulf architekten

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Historical Oberamteistraße Museum / wulf architekten - Interior PhotographyHistorical Oberamteistraße Museum / wulf architekten - Exterior PhotographyHistorical Oberamteistraße Museum / wulf architekten - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, BeamHistorical Oberamteistraße Museum / wulf architekten - Image 5 of 21Historical Oberamteistraße Museum / wulf architekten - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Museum
Reutlingen, Germany
  • Architects: wulf architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  338
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Brigida González
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Sto, Binder Holz GmbH Wood Industry, Conluto, Fuchs Design, La Rochère, Tormax, Viabizzuno
  • Lead Team: Stephan Burger
  • Design Team: Philipp Stute, Nicole Cao, Antonio Dürig, Hannah Esch, Junjie Long, Michael Mayer, Kübra Mercan, Damla Mirik, Nova Michalski, Simon Müller, Weiyan Wang, Maria Wyller
  • Office Lead Architects: Tobias Wulf, Jan-Michael Kallfaß, Ingmar Menzer, Steffen Vogt, Gabriel Wulf
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: str.ucture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: strebewerk, Ingenieurbüro Grau, planR, Brandschutz Consulting, Kurz und Fischer, Béla Berec
  • Landscape Architecture: Bäuerle Landschaftsarchitekten
  • Project Management: Hitzler Ingenieure
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: IB Wienand
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: IB Köhler
  • City: Reutlingen
  • Country: Germany
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Historical Oberamteistraße Museum / wulf architekten - Interior Photography
© Brigida González

Text description provided by the architects. The historic row of houses at Oberamteistraße 28–32, along with the surviving basement of the "Stone House" that had occupied plot no. 34, but was demolished in 1972, are among the oldest and most interesting buildings in the former free imperial city of Reutlingen. These architectural artifacts date back to the 13th century, when the city of Reutlingen was founded. The ensemble is therefore one of the oldest rows of houses in southern Germany, authentically reflecting the development of building and living culture over the centuries.

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Cite: "Historical Oberamteistraße Museum / wulf architekten" 30 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039966/historical-oberamteistrasse-museum-wulf-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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