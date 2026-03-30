Historical Oberamteistraße Museum / wulf architekten

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Reutlingen, Germany
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Architects: wulf architekten
- Area: 338 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Brigida González
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Manufacturers: Sto, Binder Holz GmbH Wood Industry, Conluto, Fuchs Design, La Rochère, Tormax, Viabizzuno
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- Category: Cultural Architecture, Museum
- Lead Team: Stephan Burger
- Design Team: Philipp Stute, Nicole Cao, Antonio Dürig, Hannah Esch, Junjie Long, Michael Mayer, Kübra Mercan, Damla Mirik, Nova Michalski, Simon Müller, Weiyan Wang, Maria Wyller
- Office Lead Architects: Tobias Wulf, Jan-Michael Kallfaß, Ingmar Menzer, Steffen Vogt, Gabriel Wulf
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: str.ucture
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: strebewerk, Ingenieurbüro Grau, planR, Brandschutz Consulting, Kurz und Fischer, Béla Berec
- Landscape Architecture: Bäuerle Landschaftsarchitekten
- Project Management: Hitzler Ingenieure
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: IB Wienand
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: IB Köhler
- City: Reutlingen
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The historic row of houses at Oberamteistraße 28–32, along with the surviving basement of the "Stone House" that had occupied plot no. 34, but was demolished in 1972, are among the oldest and most interesting buildings in the former free imperial city of Reutlingen. These architectural artifacts date back to the 13th century, when the city of Reutlingen was founded. The ensemble is therefore one of the oldest rows of houses in southern Germany, authentically reflecting the development of building and living culture over the centuries.